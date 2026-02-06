Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Over 400 Vacancies with Salaries Exceeding ₹80,000, Only This Qualification Required

BOB IT Recruitment 2026: The banking sector has seen a rapid increase in the adoption of technology, leading to a corresponding surge in demand for IT professionals. This presents good news for young individuals aspiring to build a career in both banking and technology. Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification for 418 positions to strengthen its IT department. The application process has commenced, and interested candidates can apply online until February 19, 2026. Aspirants need to visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in and apply online in the Careers section.