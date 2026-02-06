Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Over 400 Vacancies with Salaries Exceeding ₹80,000, Only This Qualification Required

BOB IT Recruitment 2026: The banking sector has seen a rapid increase in the adoption of technology, leading to a corresponding surge in demand for IT professionals. This presents good news for young individuals aspiring to build a career in both banking and technology. Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification for 418 positions to strengthen its IT department. The application process has commenced, and interested candidates can apply online until February 19, 2026. Aspirants need to visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in and apply online in the Careers section.
This recruitment drive is being conducted across various grades. The positions include Officer (JMG/S-I), Manager (MMG/S-II), and Senior Manager (MMG/S-III). This means there are opportunities for those with initial experience, as well as for seasoned IT professionals.
Candidates applying for these positions must hold a B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, or MCA degree. The degree must be in Computer Science, IT, or Electronics & Communication. Possessing certifications in technologies like Java, MERN, Cloud, or AI/ML can further enhance a candidate's profile. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is set according to the post: 22 years for Officer, 24 years for Manager, and 27 years for Senior Manager. Candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government rules.
In terms of salary, the initial basic salary for the Officer level is approximately ₹48,000. Managers will receive a basic salary of around ₹64,000, and Senior Managers will get a basic salary exceeding ₹85,000. In addition to this, candidates will also receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical facilities, and other government benefits.
The selection process will begin with the scrutiny of application forms. If deemed necessary, an online examination may be conducted. The exam will include questions on reasoning, English, quantitative aptitude, and relevant professional knowledge. Following this, the final selection will be based on an interview and document verification.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending