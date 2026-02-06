6 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Over 400 Vacancies with Salaries Exceeding ₹80,000, Only This Qualification Required

BOB Bharti: Regarding the selection process, the application forms will be scrutinised first. If required, an online examination may be conducted. The exam will include questions on reasoning, English, mathematics, and relevant professional knowledge.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Bank of Baroda Vacancy

BOB IT Recruitment 2026: The banking sector has seen a rapid increase in the adoption of technology, leading to a corresponding surge in demand for IT professionals. This presents good news for young individuals aspiring to build a career in both banking and technology. Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification for 418 positions to strengthen its IT department. The application process has commenced, and interested candidates can apply online until February 19, 2026. Aspirants need to visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in and apply online in the Careers section.

BOB Vacancy 2026: Recruitment for These Posts

This recruitment drive is being conducted across various grades. The positions include Officer (JMG/S-I), Manager (MMG/S-II), and Senior Manager (MMG/S-III). This means there are opportunities for those with initial experience, as well as for seasoned IT professionals.

BOB IT Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates applying for these positions must hold a B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, or MCA degree. The degree must be in Computer Science, IT, or Electronics & Communication. Possessing certifications in technologies like Java, MERN, Cloud, or AI/ML can further enhance a candidate's profile. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is set according to the post: 22 years for Officer, 24 years for Manager, and 27 years for Senior Manager. Candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government rules.

Bank of Baroda Salary: What Will Be the Salary?

In terms of salary, the initial basic salary for the Officer level is approximately ₹48,000. Managers will receive a basic salary of around ₹64,000, and Senior Managers will get a basic salary exceeding ₹85,000. In addition to this, candidates will also receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical facilities, and other government benefits.

Bank of Baroda Vacancy: How Candidates Will Be Selected

The selection process will begin with the scrutiny of application forms. If deemed necessary, an online examination may be conducted. The exam will include questions on reasoning, English, quantitative aptitude, and relevant professional knowledge. Following this, the final selection will be based on an interview and document verification.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 12:50 pm

News / Education News / Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Over 400 Vacancies with Salaries Exceeding ₹80,000, Only This Qualification Required

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet
Education News

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Out
Education News

Government Job Opportunity: Recruitment for Assistant Grade-03 in the Department of Women and Child Development, Know Details

jobs
Gariaband

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Chance to become a Professor without Exam, Salary up to Rs 1.44 Lakh, Apply Before Last Date

NCERT Recruitment 2026
Education News

AI 'Copy-Paste' Lands PhD Students in Trouble, UGC Rejects Dozens of Research Papers

PhD Thesis Rejected
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.