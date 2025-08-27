Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bank of Baroda Releases LBO Admit Cards for 2025 Exam

The BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released. Candidates who applied for the Local Bank Officer exam can now download their admit cards. A direct link is provided within this news report.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

BOB LBO Admit Card 2025
BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 (Image: Gemini)

BOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Bank of Baroda has released the admit cards for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) recruitment examination. Candidates who applied for 2500 positions can now download their hall tickets from the official website, www.bankofbaroda.in.

When is the BOB LBO Exam?

The Bank of Baroda examination will be held on 6 September 2025 (Saturday). Candidates are advised to download and print their hall tickets in advance, as entry to the examination centre will not be granted without an admit card.

How to Download the BOB LBO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official website, www.bankofbaroda.in.
  • Click on the Career or Recruitment section on the homepage.
  • Click on the link for Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025.
  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY) on the login page.
  • The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Carefully check all the details and download and print a copy.

BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

What information will be on the hall ticket?

The BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 will contain the following information:

  • Candidate's full name
  • Registration number or roll number
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Reporting time
  • Address of the examination centre
  • Candidate's photograph and signature

Candidates should carefully check all the information printed on the hall ticket. If any errors are found, immediately inform the relevant authorities.

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 04:29 pm

English News / Education News / Bank of Baroda Releases LBO Admit Cards for 2025 Exam
