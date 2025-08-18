Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bank of Baroda’s More Than 300 Vacancies: Apply Before Tomorrow’s Deadline

Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 24 years and the maximum age should be 45 years. However, the age limit varies according to the post. Relaxations will be given to reserved categories as per the rules.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: A significant opportunity awaits those seeking a banking career. The application process for 330 positions at the Bank of Baroda (BOB) concludes tomorrow, 19 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill various positions, including Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates should possess a BE/B.Tech (Computer Science, IT, Information Security, Cyber Security, Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Software Engineering) or an MCA/PGDCA or ME/M.Tech/MSc (in the aforementioned subjects). A graduation degree in any subject is also acceptable for some positions.

Age Limit
The minimum age is 24 years and the maximum age is 45 years. However, the age limit varies depending on the position. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per regulations.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in.
  • Click on the Career section on the website's homepage.
  • Go to Current Openings and select the relevant recruitment link.
  • Then, click on “Click here for New Registration” to complete the registration.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Submit the application after making the online payment of the prescribed fee.
  • Take a printout of the form and keep it safe for future reference.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 02:39 pm

English News / Education News / Bank of Baroda’s More Than 300 Vacancies: Apply Before Tomorrow’s Deadline
