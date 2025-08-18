Bank of Baroda’s More Than 300 Vacancies: Apply Before Tomorrow’s Deadline

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: A significant opportunity awaits those seeking a banking career. The application process for 330 positions at the Bank of Baroda (BOB) concludes tomorrow, 19 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill various positions, including Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager.
Regarding educational qualifications, candidates should possess a BE/B.Tech (Computer Science, IT, Information Security, Cyber Security, Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Software Engineering) or an MCA/PGDCA or ME/M.Tech/MSc (in the aforementioned subjects). A graduation degree in any subject is also acceptable for some positions.
Age Limit
The minimum age is 24 years and the maximum age is 45 years. However, the age limit varies depending on the position. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per regulations.