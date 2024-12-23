Bank Recruitment 2024: 135 Graduate-Level Vacancies Announced

Bank Recruitment 2024: Number of Vacancies
A total of 135 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 60 Probationary Officer (PO) positions and 75 Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) positions. Applicants should be no older than 35 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 November 2024. Further details can be found in the notification: BOMBAY MERCANTILE CO-OPERATIVE BANK
Naukri 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised institution with a minimum of 50% marks. Applications can be submitted through the bank’s official website: bmcbankltd.com
. The application deadline has recently been extended.