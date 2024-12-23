scriptBank Recruitment 2024: 135 Graduate-Level Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Bank Recruitment 2024: 135 Graduate-Level Vacancies Announced

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Bank Jobs 2024: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring for banking jobs. The BOMBAY MERCANTILE CO-OPERATIVE BANK has announced vacancies for several positions. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online via the official website: bmcbankltd.com. This recruitment drive is for Probationary Officer (PO) and Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) positions. The application deadline is 10 January 2025.

Bank Recruitment 2024: Number of Vacancies

A total of 135 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 60 Probationary Officer (PO) positions and 75 Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) positions. Applicants should be no older than 35 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 November 2024. Further details can be found in the notification: BOMBAY MERCANTILE CO-OPERATIVE BANK

Naukri 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised institution with a minimum of 50% marks. Applications can be submitted through the bank’s official website: bmcbankltd.com. The application deadline has recently been extended.

