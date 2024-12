Bank Recruitment 2024: 135 Graduate-Level Vacancies Announced

Bank Recruitment 2024: Number of Vacancies

A total of 135 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 60 Probationary Officer (PO) positions and 75 Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) positions. Applicants should be no older than 35 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 November 2024. Further details can be found in the notification: BOMBAY MERCANTILE CO-OPERATIVE BANK