Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize for Short Story Collection 'Heart Lamp'

Banu Mushtaq is not only a renowned Kannada writer but also a lawyer and a women’s rights advocate. Her literature primarily focuses on women’s experiences, their struggles, and social inequalities.

May 21, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Who Is Banu Mushtaq: Banu Mushtaq, a renowned Kannada writer from Karnataka, has been awarded the prestigious International Booker Prize for her short story, ‘Heart Lamp’. The translator of the English version, Deepa Balshi, also received the award jointly. This is the first time a Kannada language work has received this global honour. The prize money is GBP 50,000 (approximately 57 lakh rupees), which will be shared between the two winners. Upon receiving the award, Banu emotionally responded, “It feels like thousands of fireflies illuminating the same sky… completely magnificent and collective.”

Banu Mushtaq: A confluence of writing, law, and social service

At the age of 77, Banu Mushtaq remains an example of both literary excellence and social change. She is not only a celebrated Kannada writer but also a lawyer and an advocate for women’s rights. Her literature primarily focuses on women’s experiences, their struggles, and social inequalities. Before ‘Heart Lamp’, Banu had several literary works published. She is a recipient of awards such as the ‘Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award’ and ‘Dana Chinthamani Attimabbe’. Her writing highlights the complexities of religion, society, and politics that expect women to be silently obedient and punish them for resistance.

Banu Mushtaq Booker Prize: Beginning of writing and literary journey

According to information available, Banu Mushtaq began writing during her school days, penning her first short story in middle school. Her first notable story was published when she was 26 years old in the popular Kannada magazine, ‘Prajamata’. Since then, she has continued to contribute significantly to literature with many important books and works.

Association with movements and inspiration for writing

Banu’s literature has been deeply influenced by the progressive movements of Karnataka. She travelled to various states and during this time, she became associated with the “Bandaya Sahitya Andolan”. This movement has supported those who raise their voices against caste and class discrimination. Banu’s writing is inspired by social consciousness and a spirit of change. Besides ‘Heart Lamp’, Banu is the author of six short story collections, a novel, an essay collection, and a collection of poems. Her works are not only rich from a literary perspective but also leave a profound social impact.

