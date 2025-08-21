Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

BBA Students Receive Incorrect B.Com Marksheets, Some Shown as Absent

In this incident, students questioned the university authorities responsible and, protesting against the event, submitted a memorandum after meeting with university officials.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

University
University (AI Generated Image-Gemini)

A bizarre and humorous incident unfolded at Nagpur University in Maharashtra. Students who appeared for the BBA examination at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University received B.Com mark sheets. Students took the BBA exam, but their mark sheets indicated B.Com. According to media reports, this has caused considerable outrage among the students.

Memorandum Submitted to the University

Students questioned the university authorities and submitted a memorandum expressing their protest. Besides the subject discrepancy, several students were also marked as absent. Angered by these events, the students surrounded the examination department's office. The memorandum was submitted under the leadership of Wasim Khan, President of the Congress's Muslim Minority Committee.

Examination Department's Error?

Senior university officials are also upset about this error. The university principal attributes the mistake to the examination department officials, stating that they frequently act arbitrarily. Media reports suggest that similar errors have occurred at the university before. Both students and faculty are extremely angry about this incident. It remains to be seen how and how quickly the university rectifies its mistake.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 02:43 pm

English News / Education News / BBA Students Receive Incorrect B.Com Marksheets, Some Shown as Absent
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.