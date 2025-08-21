BBA Students Receive Incorrect B.Com Marksheets, Some Shown as Absent

A bizarre and humorous incident unfolded at Nagpur University in Maharashtra. Students who appeared for the BBA examination at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University received B.Com mark sheets. Students took the BBA exam, but their mark sheets indicated B.Com. According to media reports, this has caused considerable outrage among the students.
Students questioned the university authorities and submitted a memorandum expressing their protest. Besides the subject discrepancy, several students were also marked as absent. Angered by these events, the students surrounded the examination department's office. The memorandum was submitted under the leadership of Wasim Khan, President of the Congress's Muslim Minority Committee.
Senior university officials are also upset about this error. The university principal attributes the mistake to the examination department officials, stating that they frequently act arbitrarily. Media reports suggest that similar errors have occurred at the university before. Both students and faculty are extremely angry about this incident. It remains to be seen how and how quickly the university rectifies its mistake.