Education News

BEL Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Fresher Engineers at Bharat Electronics Limited, Salary up to ₹90,000

Through this recruitment, a total of 162 posts will be filled, including trades such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical, Fitter, and Electrician. Candidates applying must possess the qualifications as per the post.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

BEL Recruitment 2025

BEL Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna company under the Government of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. Engineers with no prior experience can also apply for this recruitment. The application process has commenced on the official website bel-india.in, with the last date for form submission set as November 4, 2025.

Vacancies Announced

A total of 162 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, covering trades such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical, Fitter, and Electrician. Candidates applying must possess the prescribed qualifications for the respective posts. For the Engineering Assistant Trainee position, a three-year engineering diploma from a recognised institution is required. For the Technician post, candidates must have passed 10th grade along with an ITI certification and completed one year of apprenticeship.

Salary and Age Limit

The age of the applicant should be between 18 and 28 years as of October 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules. The selection process will involve a written examination. Regarding salary, Engineering Assistant Trainees will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹24,500 to ₹90,000, while Technicians will be paid between ₹21,500 and ₹82,000 per month. Additionally, Engineering Assistant Trainees will undergo a six-month training period after selection, during which they will receive a stipend of ₹24,000.

Application Fee Details

In terms of application fees, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will need to pay ₹590. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from the application fee. Further details regarding the recruitment can be found in the official notification.

How to Apply

The application process will be entirely online. Candidates need to visit the jobapply.in website and register in the “BEL-Bengaluru Complex Recruitment 2025 for the Post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)/Technician-C” section. New users will first need to create a login by entering their name, date of birth, email ID, and password. After logging in, carefully fill in the application form with educational qualifications and other necessary details. Subsequently, scan and upload your photograph and signature. After submitting the application fee, take a printout of the application form.

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 03:46 pm

English News / Education News / BEL Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Fresher Engineers at Bharat Electronics Limited, Salary up to ₹90,000

