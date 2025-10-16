BEL Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Fresher Engineers at Bharat Electronics Limited, Salary up to ₹90,000

The application process will be entirely online. Candidates need to visit the jobapply.in website and register in the “BEL-Bengaluru Complex Recruitment 2025 for the Post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)/Technician-C” section. New users will first need to create a login by entering their name, date of birth, email ID, and password. After logging in, carefully fill in the application form with educational qualifications and other necessary details. Subsequently, scan and upload your photograph and signature. After submitting the application fee, take a printout of the application form.