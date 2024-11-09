scriptBEL Vacancy 2024: Government job at Bharat Electronics with this degree | Latest News | Patrika News
BEL Vacancy 2024: Government job at Bharat Electronics with this degree

BEL Vacancy 2024 : Candidates interested in applying for this vacancy must have a degree from a recognized institution.

LucknowNov 09, 2024 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

BEL Vacancy 2024: A golden opportunity for young people to get a job in a big company like Bharat Electronics. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued vacancies for several posts. These include DC Support, IT Support Staff, IT Security, Content Writer, etc. Any young person who wants to apply for this recruitment and has the necessary qualifications can apply on the official website bel-india.in . The last date to apply is November 24, 2024.

Sarkari Naukri: You need this qualification

Candidates interested in applying for this vacancy must have a degree in M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/BE/B.SC in Engineering/MCA/MSC or equivalent from a recognised institution. Additionally, some posts require experience. More information about this recruitment can be obtained through this notification. BEL Vacancy 2024

BEL Vacancy 2024 : Recruitment will be made on these posts

There will be recruitment for 6 posts of IT Security and Asset Manager, 4 posts of DC Support, 37 posts of IT Support Staff, 1 post of Content Writer. Additionally, 12 posts of IT Helpdesk Staff and 18 posts of District Technical Support will be filled. Candidates will be selected based on a written test and interview. The salary will be between 30,000-80,000 rupees per month.

