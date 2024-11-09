BEL Vacancy 2024: Government job at Bharat Electronics with this degree

Sarkari Naukri: You need this qualification Candidates interested in applying for this vacancy must have a degree in M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/BE/B.SC in Engineering/MCA/MSC or equivalent from a recognised institution. Additionally, some posts require experience. More information about this recruitment can be obtained through this notification. BEL Vacancy 2024 Candidates interested in applying for this vacancy must have a degree in M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/BE/B.SC in Engineering/MCA/MSC or equivalent from a recognised institution. Additionally, some posts require experience. More information about this recruitment can be obtained through this notification.

BEL Vacancy 2024 : Recruitment will be made on these posts There will be recruitment for 6 posts of IT Security and Asset Manager, 4 posts of DC Support, 37 posts of IT Support Staff, 1 post of Content Writer. Additionally, 12 posts of IT Helpdesk Staff and 18 posts of District Technical Support will be filled. Candidates will be selected based on a written test and interview. The salary will be between 30,000-80,000 rupees per month.