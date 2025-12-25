BEML Recruitment 2025: Opportunity to work in a Government of India company, salary up to ₹1.60 lakh, only this qualification required

BEML Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
BEML Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF: A great opportunity has emerged for candidates aspiring to work in a Government of India company. BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited), a leading multi-technology company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has released a notification for recruitment in the HR sector. This recruitment is for the positions of HR Officer and HR Assistant Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the company's official website, bemlindia.in. Through this recruitment, a total of 22 positions will be filled.
Candidates applying for the HR Officer post at BEML must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university, along with a two-year full-time MBA, MSW, MA (Social Work) in HR or Industrial stream, or a Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations. Additionally, applicants who have completed a full-time HR or IR course from a recognised institution will also be considered eligible. A minimum of two years of relevant work experience is required for Officer HR, and a minimum of four years for Assistant Manager HR.
The age limit for applicants has been set according to the post. The maximum age for the Officer HR post is 29 years, while for Assistant Manager HR, the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years. Regarding the application fee, General/EWS/OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1,60,000 per month, depending on the post. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
