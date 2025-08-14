Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

BFUHS 2025 Staff Nurse Recruitment: Applications Open, Salary Details Inside

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 10th standard. A diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) is also required.

Aug 14, 2025

BFUHS Recruitment 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released an official notification for recruitment to Staff Nurse positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website bfuhs.ggsmch.org. The application process is ongoing and will continue until 27 August 2025. A total of 406 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 10th standard. A Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) is also required. Registration with the Punjab Nursing Registration Council is also mandatory. Regarding the age limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 37 years

Relaxation for Reserved Categories:
SC/BC: 5 years
Persons with Disabilities: 10 years

Selection Process and Salary

Candidates will be selected based on a written examination. Selection will primarily be based on a written examination and experience. The written examination will carry a total of 90 marks. A minimum of 1 year of experience as a Staff Nurse is required, which will be evaluated based on 10 marks. Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹29,200 per month.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates will have to pay ₹2,360 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category will have to pay ₹1,180. Further details regarding the recruitment can be found in the notification.

