BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Directly Via This Link

An important update has been released. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has issued the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment examination can download their admit cards from the university's official website, bfuhs.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 5, 2025, at designated examination centres across the state of Punjab. Candidates must carry their admit cards to appear for the examination. Without it, candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.