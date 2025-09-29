BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Directly Via This Link

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 (Image-Official)
An important update has been released. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has issued the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment examination can download their admit cards from the university's official website, bfuhs.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 5, 2025, at designated examination centres across the state of Punjab. Candidates must carry their admit cards to appear for the examination. Without it, candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.
After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided on the admit card. This primarily includes the name and code of the examination, the complete address of the examination centre, the date and time of the examination, the candidate's name and roll number, date of birth, passport-size photograph and digital signature, reporting time, and guidelines related to the examination, including subjects covered in the question paper.
On the day of the examination, candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the scheduled time. Along with the admit card, it is mandatory to bring a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license). Read all the information provided on the admit card carefully and contact BFUHS immediately in case of any discrepancy.
