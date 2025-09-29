Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Directly Via This Link

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before time on the day of the examination. It is mandatory to bring a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license) along with the admit card.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 (Image-Official)

An important update has been released. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has issued the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment examination can download their admit cards from the university's official website, bfuhs.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 5, 2025, at designated examination centres across the state of Punjab. Candidates must carry their admit cards to appear for the examination. Without it, candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Click on the Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 link provided on the website's homepage.
  • Now, log in by entering your registration number and Aadhaar number.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and also take a printout for future reference.

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025

Important Details Available on Admit Card

After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided on the admit card. This primarily includes the name and code of the examination, the complete address of the examination centre, the date and time of the examination, the candidate's name and roll number, date of birth, passport-size photograph and digital signature, reporting time, and guidelines related to the examination, including subjects covered in the question paper.

Instructions for Exam Day

On the day of the examination, candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the scheduled time. Along with the admit card, it is mandatory to bring a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license). Read all the information provided on the admit card carefully and contact BFUHS immediately in case of any discrepancy.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 03:59 pm

Education News / BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Directly Via This Link

