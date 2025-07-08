8 July 2025,

Bharat Bandh on 9 July: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Open?

This protest could impact several crucial services. These include, but are not limited to, banking, postal services, coal mining, steel and mineral industries, transportation, and government offices.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Bharat Bandh 9 July
Bharat Bandh 9 July(Symbolic AI Image)

A nationwide Bharat Bandh (India shutdown) is called for 9 July 2025, organised by 10 central trade unions. This shutdown is in protest against the government's alleged anti-labour and pro-privatisation policies. Millions of workers from sectors including banking, insurance, postal services, coal, construction, and transport are expected to participate. Various media reports suggest that approximately 250 million workers may take part in this strike. Farmers' organisations and agricultural labourer unions from rural areas have also pledged their support.

Impact on Services

This protest is likely to affect various essential services. These include, but are not limited to, banking, postal services, coal mining, the steel and minerals industry, transportation, and government offices. Employees from NDMC and several public sector companies in the steel sector have announced their participation in the strike.

Schools and Colleges Likely to Remain Open, but Traffic May Be Affected

Educational institutions and private offices are expected to function normally. However, transport services may be disrupted in many parts of the country. Protest marches and road blockades could impact bus, taxi, and cab services, potentially affecting general movement and logistics.

Possible Impact on Banking Services

While bank unions haven't explicitly confirmed service disruptions, organisers state that many employees from public and cooperative banks will participate in the strike. This could affect operations such as cheque clearance, counter services, and customer support.

08 Jul 2025 04:36 pm

