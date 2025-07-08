Bharat Bandh on 9 July: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Open?

A nationwide Bharat Bandh (India shutdown) is called for 9 July 2025, organised by 10 central trade unions. This shutdown is in protest against the government's alleged anti-labour and pro-privatisation policies. Millions of workers from sectors including banking, insurance, postal services, coal, construction, and transport are expected to participate. Various media reports suggest that approximately 250 million workers may take part in this strike. Farmers' organisations and agricultural labourer unions from rural areas have also pledged their support.