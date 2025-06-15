BHU Launches 63 Free Online Courses for 2025

Classes begin in July and August, Registration Open (swayam.gov.in registration) Classes for these courses will commence on 21 July and 18 August. Students and professionals interested in enrolling can register now on the website: swayam.gov.in/INI.

Opportunity to Learn from Top Professors Across the Country Developed by BHU, these courses cover subjects such as commerce, management, arts, social sciences, engineering, law, psychology, Ayurveda, and life sciences. The courses will be of 4, 8, and 12 weeks duration and will be taught by experienced professors from across the nation.

BHU Appointed National Coordinator to Oversee All INIs Across the Country BHU has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing online courses from over 160 National Importance Institutions (IITs, NITs, Central Universities) on the SWAYAM platform. BHU will now manage the quality, content, and administrative support for these institutions’ MOOC courses.

Professor Ashutosh Mohan Appointed as Head Dr. Ashutosh Mohan, a faculty member at the Institute of Management Studies, BHU, has been appointed as the National Coordinator for SWAYAM. Under his leadership, BHU will now guide the entire nation in digital education.

BHU Launches New News Portal BHU recently launched a new digital news portal, news.bhu.ac.in, which will serve as a central hub for all university initiatives, achievements, student welfare schemes, and videos. SWAYAM is an initiative of the Indian government aimed at providing better and free education to every student. This step by BHU is a significant effort towards providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality education to students from the comfort of their homes.

Registration Link: swayam.gov.in/INI

BHU News Portal: news.bhu.ac.in