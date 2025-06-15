scriptBHU Launches 63 Free Online Courses for 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

BHU Launches 63 Free Online Courses for 2025

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched 63 new free online courses under the Swayam 2025 initiative. Students can now study from home with professors from IITs and Central Universities. The registration process has begun.

LucknowJun 15, 2025 / 12:31 pm

Patrika Desk

BHU Free Course Swayam (Image Source: https://bhu.ac.in/)

BHU Free Course Swayam: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is offering 63 new free online courses for 2025, providing a fantastic opportunity to learn from top professors across the country from the comfort of your home. These courses are being launched under the Indian government’s SWAYAM scheme, and are completely free for all students.

Classes begin in July and August, Registration Open (swayam.gov.in registration)

Classes for these courses will commence on 21 July and 18 August. Students and professionals interested in enrolling can register now on the website: swayam.gov.in/INI.

Opportunity to Learn from Top Professors Across the Country

Developed by BHU, these courses cover subjects such as commerce, management, arts, social sciences, engineering, law, psychology, Ayurveda, and life sciences. The courses will be of 4, 8, and 12 weeks duration and will be taught by experienced professors from across the nation.

BHU Appointed National Coordinator to Oversee All INIs Across the Country

BHU has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing online courses from over 160 National Importance Institutions (IITs, NITs, Central Universities) on the SWAYAM platform. BHU will now manage the quality, content, and administrative support for these institutions’ MOOC courses.

Professor Ashutosh Mohan Appointed as Head

Dr. Ashutosh Mohan, a faculty member at the Institute of Management Studies, BHU, has been appointed as the National Coordinator for SWAYAM. Under his leadership, BHU will now guide the entire nation in digital education.

BHU Launches New News Portal

BHU recently launched a new digital news portal, news.bhu.ac.in, which will serve as a central hub for all university initiatives, achievements, student welfare schemes, and videos.

SWAYAM is an initiative of the Indian government aimed at providing better and free education to every student. This step by BHU is a significant effort towards providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality education to students from the comfort of their homes.
Registration Link: swayam.gov.in/INI
BHU News Portal: news.bhu.ac.in

