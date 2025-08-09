BHU Releases First Merit List for 2025 UG Admissions

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) course admissions on 8 August 2025. Aspirants dreaming of studying at BHU had been eagerly awaiting this list. With its release, the admission process to the university has officially begun. Students who registered for UG courses at BHU can check their names on the official portal, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Students can download the list using their login ID and password.
Round 1 – Seat Allotment, Fee Link and Cut-off List: 8 August 2025
Round 2 – Seat Allotment List: 11 August 2025
Round 3 – Seat Allotment List: 14 August 2025
Round 4 – Seat Allotment List: 18 August 2025
All candidates are advised to submit the necessary documents on the scheduled dates to complete the admission process and avoid any issues with seat confirmation. BHU is one of the prestigious universities in the country, and lakhs of students apply for admission every year. Therefore, timely document verification and fee submission are crucial to secure your seat.
Candidates whose names are on the merit list will be called for document verification and seat reservation on 25 August 2025. Candidates must report to their respective departments for document verification. According to media reports, the first class for selected candidates will commence on 28 August.