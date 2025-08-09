BHU Releases First Merit List for 2025 UG Admissions

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) course admissions on 8 August 2025. Aspirants dreaming of studying at BHU had been eagerly awaiting this list. With its release, the admission process to the university has officially begun. Students who registered for UG courses at BHU can check their names on the official portal, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Students can download the list using their login ID and password.