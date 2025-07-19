BHU Warns Students Against Fake Admission Offers, Issues Advisory

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued a notice cautioning prospective students against fraudulent messages. The university stated that some individuals are receiving messages promising admission outside the established process, suggesting admissions beyond the regular procedure.
BHU clarified that it does not share any admission-related information through WhatsApp or similar platforms. Many candidates are receiving messages containing misleading links, urging them to click. The university warned that these could be fraudulent attempts and advised recipients to disregard such messages.
Meanwhile, the admission process for undergraduate courses in BHU for the 2025 session has begun. Students who passed CUET UG 2025 can apply through the official BHU website, bhu.ac.in, or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, until 31 July 2025. The university also specified that official admission-related information is only sent from these email addresses: (admission.help@bhu.ac.in), (admission@bhu.ac.in).
These emails are sent only to candidates who provided their email IDs during the application process. Further updates are also available on the BHU student portal. BHU reiterated that it does not share information through WhatsApp or any unofficial channels. Students are advised to rely solely on information from the official BHU website, student portal, and the specified email addresses.