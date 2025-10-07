Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

Good news for thousands of students across the country dreaming of becoming Chartered Accountants (CAs) is that the institute has increased the corpus fund from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

CA Student (Image: AI)

The scope of financial assistance provided by the Indian CA Institute to needy and meritorious students is expanding. For thousands of students across the country dreaming of becoming Chartered Accountants (CA), there is good news: the institute has increased the Corpus Fund from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore.

According to information, scholarships are provided to needy and meritorious students from the interest earned on this fund. Earlier, this interest amount was around ₹7-8 crore. Now, this amount will be approximately ₹35 crore.

Previously, about 15,000 CA students benefited from the interest amount. Now, more than 35,000 CA students will receive this benefit. The portal is currently under development.

Family Income Now ₹5 Lakh

The fee for the CA course is around ₹80,000. In this context, needy students will now receive scholarships of up to approximately ₹96,000. Previously, scholarships were given to CA students whose family income was less than ₹3 lakh. Now, this criterion has been increased to ₹5 lakh.

Number of Students Will Increase

Consequently, the scholarship budget will increase by approximately ₹28 crore compared to before. Additionally, more than 20,000 meritorious and needy CA students will benefit compared to the past.

To Be Implemented From January 2026

The framework for the ₹500 crore Corpus Fund has been prepared. The portal is being updated. It will be implemented from January 2026. In the first phase, CA students will have to apply for the scholarship. The application will need to be approved by a CA.
CA Dr. Rohit Ruwatia, Member, Board of Studies and Central Council Member

Key Highlights

  • There are 11 lakh CA students.
  • There are 25,000 CA students in Jaipur.
  • The Corpus Fund will now be ₹500 crore.
  • ₹35 crore will be available as interest.
  • 35,000 students will now benefit.
  • Preparations are underway to start from January 2026.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 11:22 am

English News / Education News / 35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

