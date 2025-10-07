35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

CA Student (Image: AI)
The scope of financial assistance provided by the Indian CA Institute to needy and meritorious students is expanding. For thousands of students across the country dreaming of becoming Chartered Accountants (CA), there is good news: the institute has increased the Corpus Fund from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore.
According to information, scholarships are provided to needy and meritorious students from the interest earned on this fund. Earlier, this interest amount was around ₹7-8 crore. Now, this amount will be approximately ₹35 crore.
Previously, about 15,000 CA students benefited from the interest amount. Now, more than 35,000 CA students will receive this benefit. The portal is currently under development.
The fee for the CA course is around ₹80,000. In this context, needy students will now receive scholarships of up to approximately ₹96,000. Previously, scholarships were given to CA students whose family income was less than ₹3 lakh. Now, this criterion has been increased to ₹5 lakh.
Consequently, the scholarship budget will increase by approximately ₹28 crore compared to before. Additionally, more than 20,000 meritorious and needy CA students will benefit compared to the past.
The framework for the ₹500 crore Corpus Fund has been prepared. The portal is being updated. It will be implemented from January 2026. In the first phase, CA students will have to apply for the scholarship. The application will need to be approved by a CA.
CA Dr. Rohit Ruwatia, Member, Board of Studies and Central Council Member
