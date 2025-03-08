Big News for Women on Women's Day: Passing Marks for CTET and TET Reduced

Education Department Issues Order In the issued order, the department stated that this decision was taken in light of the guidelines issued by the NCTE following an order from the Allahabad High Court. According to the department, in Bihar, OBC and EBC candidates are considered pass at 55 per cent instead of 60 per cent. 55 percent of 150 is 82.5, so candidates were passing at 82.5. However, following the court order, the NCTE has stated that candidates should be considered to pass at 82 instead of 82.5.

What were the previous passing marks? Apart from this, no other changes have been made in the TET. In Bihar, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates are considered pass in TET at 50 per cent marks. The passing marks for general category candidates is a minimum of 60 per cent.