Education News

Big News for Women on Women's Day: Passing Marks for CTET and TET Reduced

**BPSC CTET And TET Passing Marks:** The passing marks for the TET/CTET exams have been revised. Women, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) will now need to score at least 82 out of 150 to pass. Previously, the minimum passing score for these categories was 82.5.

PatnaMar 08, 2025 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC CTET
BPSC CTET And TET Passing Marks: Good news for women appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET/CTET) in Bihar. Women belonging to the Backward Classes (BC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) will now be considered pass if they score 82 out of 150 in the TET/CTET. Previously, these categories required a minimum score of 82.5 to pass. The passing marks have now been reduced. The Education Department issued an order to this effect last Friday.

Education Department Issues Order

In the issued order, the department stated that this decision was taken in light of the guidelines issued by the NCTE following an order from the Allahabad High Court. According to the department, in Bihar, OBC and EBC candidates are considered pass at 55 per cent instead of 60 per cent. 55 percent of 150 is 82.5, so candidates were passing at 82.5. However, following the court order, the NCTE has stated that candidates should be considered to pass at 82 instead of 82.5.

What were the previous passing marks?

Apart from this, no other changes have been made in the TET. In Bihar, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates are considered pass in TET at 50 per cent marks. The passing marks for general category candidates is a minimum of 60 per cent.

Counselling to be held from 19-20 March

The Education Department has constituted a departmental committee for district allocation to the selected candidates of BPSC TRE 3.0. The Director of Primary Education said that the process of district allocation for the remaining candidates will be done soon. Counselling for all selected candidates will be conducted from 19-20 March.

