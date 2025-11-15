Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Kota

Big Update: VDO and Patwari Recruitment Exam Results to be Released Soon

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the tentative dates for the results of the VDO and Patwari recruitment examinations.

less than 1 minute read
Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Patwari Recruitment Exam

Photo- Patrika Network

VDO Exam Result Date: A significant update has arrived for lakhs of candidates eagerly awaiting the results of the VDO and Patwari recruitment examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The board has announced the tentative dates for the declaration of results for both examinations.

VDO Result to be Declared by December 20

The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Exam 2025 was held on November 2, 2025, and candidates are now keenly awaiting the outcome. The board has indicated that efforts will be made to declare the VDO result by December 20. A large number of candidates participated in this examination.

Patwari Exam Result

Concurrently, the result for the Patwari recruitment examination is expected to be declared by December 10. Approximately 6.76 lakh candidates appeared for this examination. Board Chairman Alok Raj had previously clarified that the Patwari exam result would be released after Diwali, and the board is currently examining candidate objections. Following this process, normalisation will be carried out, after which the result will be prepared.

Results to be Released Online

Both examination results will be released online. Candidates will be able to access their results by logging in with their roll numbers. Along with the results, the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks for the VDO and Patwari recruitment will also be announced.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 04:04 pm

Kota / Big Update: VDO and Patwari Recruitment Exam Results to be Released Soon

Kota

Rajasthan

