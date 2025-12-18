Rajasthan schools to remain closed for two days, giving children three-day consecutive holiday

The state-level teachers' conference was initially scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22. However, this date clashed with the revised schedule of half-yearly examinations across the state. Additionally, competitive examinations by the Staff Selection Board were also proposed for these dates. Due to this clash, most teachers would have been busy conducting examinations, potentially leading to lower participation in the conference. Therefore, the teachers' union had requested the education department to postpone the conference dates and announce new ones, allowing for maximum teacher participation.