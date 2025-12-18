18 December 2025,

Thursday

Rajasthan schools to remain closed for two days, giving children three-day consecutive holiday

December Holiday: Due to Friday, December 19 (Teacher's Conference), Saturday, December 20 (Teacher's Conference), and Sunday, December 21, children will receive three consecutive days of holidays.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

school-Holiday

Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed for the next 2 days. The department stated that a state-level teachers' conference will be organised on December 19 and 20. This conference will include training and workshop sessions for teachers. Consequently, there will be no classes in schools on both days.

Children to get 3 consecutive days of holiday

Due to December 19 (Teachers' Conference) being a Friday, December 20 (Teachers' Conference) being a Saturday, and December 21 being a Sunday, children will receive three consecutive days of holidays. December 21, being a Sunday, will also include the weekend holiday. Thus, students will not attend school from December 19 to December 21.

The event was initially scheduled for November 21 and 22

The state-level teachers' conference was initially scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22. However, this date clashed with the revised schedule of half-yearly examinations across the state. Additionally, competitive examinations by the Staff Selection Board were also proposed for these dates. Due to this clash, most teachers would have been busy conducting examinations, potentially leading to lower participation in the conference. Therefore, the teachers' union had requested the education department to postpone the conference dates and announce new ones, allowing for maximum teacher participation.

Winter holidays to begin on December 25

Winter holidays will commence on December 25 and continue until January 5. All government and private schools will be closed during this period.

Educational conference to be held in Kota

The state-level educational convention of the Rajasthan Teachers' Federation will take place at Mahatma Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School, Multipurpose, Gumanpura, Kota. Ramiz Raja, a core committee member of the Rajasthan Teachers' Federation, stated, "The registration process for teachers will begin at 9 AM on December 19."

Shyam Sundar Sharma, the state president of the Rajasthan Teachers' Federation, said, "Various issues concerning teachers will be deliberated upon during the convention. A memorandum will be submitted to the Chief Minister in the form of a demand letter."

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 01:54 pm

Rajasthan schools to remain closed for two days, giving children three-day consecutive holiday

