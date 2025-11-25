Good News: Journey from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh will be easy, this road will be built after years

Representative Image AI
Rawatbhata: The construction work of the much-awaited Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road, to be built at a cost of 60 crore, will begin soon. This project, stalled for several years due to objections from the Forest Department, is now becoming a reality.
MLA Suresh Dhakad said that getting stalled development works started has been our priority. The Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar road is an example of this. The construction of this route will reduce the distance between Kota and Gandhisagar and will directly benefit people travelling to and from Rawatbhata and Madhya Pradesh.
Currently, to go from Rawatbhata to Gandhisagar, one has to take a long detour via Ramganjmandi, as the existing road is in a dilapidated condition. This road has been in disrepair for the last 50 years and its construction could not be undertaken due to objections from the Forest Department.
The construction of this road has always been done in phases. The total length of the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar road is 50 kilometres, of which 11 kilometres falls within the Madhya Pradesh border. Now, this road will be widened from 3.75 metres to 7 metres. Several culverts will also be constructed. A 9-kilometre concrete road from Charbhuja to Tamlav has already been built by the Nuclear Power Plant.
The Public Works Department obtained an NOC by depositing ₹7 crore in the Forest Department. This road was built in 1960. However, as the road was not registered in the name of the Public Works Department in the revenue records, the Forest Department had raised an objection regarding the widening of the road. Before the work could begin, the Forest Department sent another demand for ₹69,55,800. The Public Works Department deposited this demand on October 7 and sought approval from the Forest Department to commence road construction.
Cheetahs have been released in Gandhisagar. Jungle safari will be conducted there soon. Madhya Pradesh's entire focus is on Gandhisagar. Festivals are organised every year to promote tourism. Expansion of the cheetah corridor from Gandhisagar to Rajasthan is possible. Better road connectivity will boost tourism in the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar region. Tourists' movement will also provide employment to local people.
The tender for road construction was opened on October 31. Working permission was sought from the Forest Department to start the work. A demand of ₹3,74,000 was issued by the Forest Department on November 12, which was deposited on November 13. Now, as soon as the construction approval is received from the Forest Department, road construction will begin.
Virendrakumar Nayak, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Begun-Rawatbhata
The promise we made is being fulfilled. Vehicles will soon be speeding on the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar route. This road has not been constructed for 50 years. People will get relief with the construction of the road.
Dr. Suresh Dhakad, MLA
