Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Good News: Journey from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh will be easy, this road will be built after years

Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar Road Construction: The much-awaited Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road, to be built at a cost of ₹60 crore, will commence construction soon. This project, stalled for several years due to objections from the Forest Department, is now set to materialise.

2 min read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Representative Image AI

Rawatbhata: The construction work of the much-awaited Rawatbhata-Gandhi Sagar road, to be built at a cost of 60 crore, will begin soon. This project, stalled for several years due to objections from the Forest Department, is now becoming a reality.

MLA Suresh Dhakad said that getting stalled development works started has been our priority. The Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar road is an example of this. The construction of this route will reduce the distance between Kota and Gandhisagar and will directly benefit people travelling to and from Rawatbhata and Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, to go from Rawatbhata to Gandhisagar, one has to take a long detour via Ramganjmandi, as the existing road is in a dilapidated condition. This road has been in disrepair for the last 50 years and its construction could not be undertaken due to objections from the Forest Department.

Construction of Improved Road After Years

The construction of this road has always been done in phases. The total length of the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar road is 50 kilometres, of which 11 kilometres falls within the Madhya Pradesh border. Now, this road will be widened from 3.75 metres to 7 metres. Several culverts will also be constructed. A 9-kilometre concrete road from Charbhuja to Tamlav has already been built by the Nuclear Power Plant.

Work Stalled Due to Forest Department's Objection

The Public Works Department obtained an NOC by depositing ₹7 crore in the Forest Department. This road was built in 1960. However, as the road was not registered in the name of the Public Works Department in the revenue records, the Forest Department had raised an objection regarding the widening of the road. Before the work could begin, the Forest Department sent another demand for ₹69,55,800. The Public Works Department deposited this demand on October 7 and sought approval from the Forest Department to commence road construction.

Tourism Business Will Grow

Cheetahs have been released in Gandhisagar. Jungle safari will be conducted there soon. Madhya Pradesh's entire focus is on Gandhisagar. Festivals are organised every year to promote tourism. Expansion of the cheetah corridor from Gandhisagar to Rajasthan is possible. Better road connectivity will boost tourism in the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar region. Tourists' movement will also provide employment to local people.

The tender for road construction was opened on October 31. Working permission was sought from the Forest Department to start the work. A demand of ₹3,74,000 was issued by the Forest Department on November 12, which was deposited on November 13. Now, as soon as the construction approval is received from the Forest Department, road construction will begin.

Virendrakumar Nayak, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Begun-Rawatbhata

The promise we made is being fulfilled. Vehicles will soon be speeding on the Rawatbhata-Gandhisagar route. This road has not been constructed for 50 years. People will get relief with the construction of the road.

Dr. Suresh Dhakad, MLA

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 04:01 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Good News: Journey from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh will be easy, this road will be built after years

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

Kota

Rajasthan Weather: Dense Fog Grips State, Cold Winds Intensify; Know Future Forecast

Kota

Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

Kota

100 Posts Added to Librarian Grade-III Recruitment, Total Vacancies Now 648

Education News

Big Update: VDO and Patwari Recruitment Exam Results to be Released Soon

Patwari Recruitment Exam
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.