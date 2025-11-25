Good News: Journey from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh will be easy, this road will be built after years

The Public Works Department obtained an NOC by depositing ₹7 crore in the Forest Department. This road was built in 1960. However, as the road was not registered in the name of the Public Works Department in the revenue records, the Forest Department had raised an objection regarding the widening of the road. Before the work could begin, the Forest Department sent another demand for ₹69,55,800. The Public Works Department deposited this demand on October 7 and sought approval from the Forest Department to commence road construction.