Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his residential building. The student, identified as Ishan Paliwal, was a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for JEE in Kota for the past two years. He resided with his mother in the Royal Imperia multi-storey building in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when he fell from the ninth floor of his building.
Ishan was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday morning after his father arrives. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.
The deceased student's father, who is an engineer in Bhopal, is expected to arrive in Kota today. Following the incident, Ishan's mother, Tara Paliwal, became inconsolable. The police, with the assistance of the FSL team and CID, inspected the scene and collected evidence. The police are actively investigating the matter.
