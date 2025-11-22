Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his residential building. The student, identified as Ishan Paliwal, was a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for JEE in Kota for the past two years. He resided with his mother in the Royal Imperia multi-storey building in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when he fell from the ninth floor of his building.