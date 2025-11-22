Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

Rajasthan News: Ishaan Paliwal, an 18-year-old student preparing for JEE in Kota, has died.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Representative image: Patrika

An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, died after falling from the ninth floor of his residential building. The student, identified as Ishan Paliwal, was a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for JEE in Kota for the past two years. He resided with his mother in the Royal Imperia multi-storey building in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when he fell from the ninth floor of his building.

Ishan was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday morning after his father arrives. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Father is an Engineer

The deceased student's father, who is an engineer in Bhopal, is expected to arrive in Kota today. Following the incident, Ishan's mother, Tara Paliwal, became inconsolable. The police, with the assistance of the FSL team and CID, inspected the scene and collected evidence. The police are actively investigating the matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 11:40 am

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

100 Posts Added to Librarian Grade-III Recruitment, Total Vacancies Now 648

Education News

Big Update: VDO and Patwari Recruitment Exam Results to be Released Soon

Patwari Recruitment Exam
Kota

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Major Test Conducted on Vande Bharat at 160 km/h

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Kota

Rajasthan: Good News for Aspirants Preparing for Government Jobs, Recruitment for 7759 Posts, Online Applications Begin Today

Sarkari Naukri List
Education News

Rajasthan: Winds blew at 4 kmph as rain hit state, IMD issues latest alert, know the weather for next 7 days

Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.