Rajasthan Weather: Dense Fog Grips State, Cold Winds Intensify; Know Future Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, in the upcoming week of November, minimum temperatures in the northern parts of Rajasthan are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. During the second week, this temperature drop could reach 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the northern and western regions of the state, while in the remaining areas, the decrease might be around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the period of cold winds and fog is expected to continue.