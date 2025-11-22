Rajasthan Weather: Dense Fog Grips State, Cold Winds Intensify; Know Future Forecast

Kota Weather Update: Dense fog suddenly descended upon Kota city in the morning, altering the weather's mood and reducing visibility. With the onset of fog, the cold intensified. Vehicle speeds on the roads slowed down, and footfall in the markets was also sparse. Light fog persisted until 11 AM, after which the sun emerged.
Cold winds also continued to blow. As evening approached, the effect of the cold became more pronounced due to the chilly winds. At night, people were seen gathering around bonfires to ward off the cold. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature that rose by one degree to 12.7 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, in the upcoming week of November, minimum temperatures in the northern parts of Rajasthan are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. During the second week, this temperature drop could reach 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the northern and western regions of the state, while in the remaining areas, the decrease might be around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the period of cold winds and fog is expected to continue.
When the temperature drops, the ground cools down rapidly at night. The air in contact with it also cools. When the air's temperature reaches its dew point, the moisture present in the air transforms into extremely tiny water droplets. This is what forms fog.
Fog forms faster with more moisture in the air: Areas with rivers, ponds, and fields have higher humidity. Fog tends to form more readily in these locations.
Slow-moving air: If the wind moves very slowly or is completely still, the moisture remains suspended in the air, making the fog appear denser.
Fog thickens on clear nights: On nights with clear skies, the Earth's temperature drops rapidly, leading to denser fog formation in the morning.
