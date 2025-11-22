Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

KDA Allocated Land: A new industrial area will be established on 125.88 hectares of land in Kasar, Kota district of Rajasthan, for which the Kota Development Authority (KDA) has allocated land to RIICO.

2 min read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Image: Patrika

RIICO Will Establish New Industrial Area: RIICO will establish a new industrial area in Kasar, Kota. For this, the Kota Development Authority (KDA) has allocated 125.88 hectares of land in Kasar to RIICO.

In addition, land has been allocated to the Animal Husbandry Department for the construction of an animal hospital in the Kala Talab area. Furthermore, 12.91 hectares of land in Ranpur has been allocated to the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Jobner), Jaipur, for the establishment of a college.

A meeting of the Land and Property Disposal Committee was organised at KDA on Friday, chaired by Commissioner Mamta Tiwari. In this, the land allocation as per the state government's budget announcement for the year 2025-26 was reviewed. Discussions were also held on land allocation for other public interest projects. Officials stated that KDA has provided land to the PHED for the expansion of the drinking water scheme in Gram Seenta under the Bundi-Nonera project.

Additionally, land has been provided to the Medical and Health Department for the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Jaishree Vihar and Badgaon, and for the construction of office buildings for the Chief Medical Officer, Ladpura, in Mukundra Vihar Extension, along with sub-health centres in Bhimpura, Jakhora, and Badiya. Under the Education Department, land has been allocated for the expansion of basic facilities for Government Upper Primary School Suman Colony, Girdharpura, Government Higher Secondary School, Nanta Mahal and Thekda, and Primary Sanskrit School Nayagaon.

Furthermore, land plots have been allocated to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for a boys' hostel in front of JK Synthetics, a working women's hostel in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, and for the establishment of a 50-bed Saraswati Halfway Home for the Child Empowerment and District Child Protection Unit, Kota, in Nanta village. Similarly, land has been allocated to the Electricity Department for the construction of a 132 KV GSS Sub-Station in Subhash Nagar and Kheda Rampur. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has been allocated 70943.75 square meters of land in Ranpur for the Vishwakarma Skill Institute.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

22 Nov 2025 02:37 pm

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 02:27 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather: Dense Fog Grips State, Cold Winds Intensify; Know Future Forecast

Kota

Kota Tragedy: JEE aspirant falls from ninth floor, dies

Kota

100 Posts Added to Librarian Grade-III Recruitment, Total Vacancies Now 648

Education News

Big Update: VDO and Patwari Recruitment Exam Results to be Released Soon

Patwari Recruitment Exam
Kota

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Major Test Conducted on Vande Bharat at 160 km/h

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.