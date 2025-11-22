New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

Image: Patrika
RIICO Will Establish New Industrial Area: RIICO will establish a new industrial area in Kasar, Kota. For this, the Kota Development Authority (KDA) has allocated 125.88 hectares of land in Kasar to RIICO.
In addition, land has been allocated to the Animal Husbandry Department for the construction of an animal hospital in the Kala Talab area. Furthermore, 12.91 hectares of land in Ranpur has been allocated to the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Jobner), Jaipur, for the establishment of a college.
A meeting of the Land and Property Disposal Committee was organised at KDA on Friday, chaired by Commissioner Mamta Tiwari. In this, the land allocation as per the state government's budget announcement for the year 2025-26 was reviewed. Discussions were also held on land allocation for other public interest projects. Officials stated that KDA has provided land to the PHED for the expansion of the drinking water scheme in Gram Seenta under the Bundi-Nonera project.
Additionally, land has been provided to the Medical and Health Department for the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Jaishree Vihar and Badgaon, and for the construction of office buildings for the Chief Medical Officer, Ladpura, in Mukundra Vihar Extension, along with sub-health centres in Bhimpura, Jakhora, and Badiya. Under the Education Department, land has been allocated for the expansion of basic facilities for Government Upper Primary School Suman Colony, Girdharpura, Government Higher Secondary School, Nanta Mahal and Thekda, and Primary Sanskrit School Nayagaon.
Furthermore, land plots have been allocated to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for a boys' hostel in front of JK Synthetics, a working women's hostel in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, and for the establishment of a 50-bed Saraswati Halfway Home for the Child Empowerment and District Child Protection Unit, Kota, in Nanta village. Similarly, land has been allocated to the Electricity Department for the construction of a 132 KV GSS Sub-Station in Subhash Nagar and Kheda Rampur. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has been allocated 70943.75 square meters of land in Ranpur for the Vishwakarma Skill Institute.
