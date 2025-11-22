New Industrial Area to be Developed on 125.88 Hectares in Rajasthan, KDA Allocates Land

Furthermore, land plots have been allocated to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for a boys' hostel in front of JK Synthetics, a working women's hostel in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, and for the establishment of a 50-bed Saraswati Halfway Home for the Child Empowerment and District Child Protection Unit, Kota, in Nanta village. Similarly, land has been allocated to the Electricity Department for the construction of a 132 KV GSS Sub-Station in Subhash Nagar and Kheda Rampur. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has been allocated 70943.75 square meters of land in Ranpur for the Vishwakarma Skill Institute.