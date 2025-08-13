Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 Vacancies Announced

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025: Bihar has announced recruitment for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives. The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has announced a large recruitment drive for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. A total of 5006 positions will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online at the official website shs.bihar.gov.in from 10 AM on 14 August 2025. The last date for application is 6 PM on 28 August 2025.
Through this recruitment, 4197 ANM (HSC) positions, 510 ANM (RBSK) positions, and 299 ANM (NUHM) positions will be filled. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed. bihar-anm
Regarding eligibility, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a two-year full-time ANM training course (diploma) from a recognised institution. Additionally, the candidate's name must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate is 21 years (as of 1 August 2025). The maximum age limit (for female candidates) is as follows: Unreserved/EWS - 40 years, Backward/Extremely Backward Class - 40 years, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe - 42 years.