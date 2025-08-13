Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 Vacancies Announced

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025: Bihar has announced recruitment for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives. The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has announced a large recruitment drive for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. A total of 5006 positions will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online at the official website shs.bihar.gov.in from 10 AM on 14 August 2025. The last date for application is 6 PM on 28 August 2025.