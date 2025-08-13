Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 Vacancies Announced

This recruitment drive will fill 4197 ANM (HSC) posts, 510 ANM (RBSK) posts, and 299 ANM (NUHM) posts. Read the full story to know more.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025: Bihar has announced recruitment for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives. The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has announced a large recruitment drive for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. A total of 5006 positions will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this recruitment and possess the necessary qualifications can apply online at the official website shs.bihar.gov.in from 10 AM on 14 August 2025. The last date for application is 6 PM on 28 August 2025.

Details of Positions

Through this recruitment, 4197 ANM (HSC) positions, 510 ANM (RBSK) positions, and 299 ANM (NUHM) positions will be filled. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed. bihar-anm

Eligibility and Age Limit

Regarding eligibility, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a two-year full-time ANM training course (diploma) from a recognised institution. Additionally, the candidate's name must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate is 21 years (as of 1 August 2025). The maximum age limit (for female candidates) is as follows: Unreserved/EWS - 40 years, Backward/Extremely Backward Class - 40 years, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe - 42 years.

Application Fee

  • General/Backward/Extremely Backward Class/EWS: ₹500
  • Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe permanent residents of Bihar: ₹125
  • Reserved/Unreserved category female candidates from Bihar: ₹125
  • All candidates from outside the state (male/female): ₹500
  • Divyang candidates with 40% or more disability: ₹125

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 03:17 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 5,000 Vacancies Announced
