5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

BSSC Announces Thousands of Office Attendant Vacancies for 2025

This recruitment drive will fill vacant positions in various departments and ministries of the Bihar government. The department with the most vacancies is the Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources...

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

BSSC Vacancy 2025
BSSC Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced another recruitment drive for aspiring government job seekers. The commission is recruiting for the post of Office Attendant. A total of 3727 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply online through the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in or www.onlinebssc.com. The last date for application is 24 September 2025, with the application process commencing on 25 August 2025.

Department-wise Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill vacancies in various departments and ministries of the Bihar government. The Animal and Fisheries Resources Department will have the highest number of recruitments, with 1138 positions. The Building Construction Department will have 500 positions.

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed their 10th standard examination to be eligible for this recruitment. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 37 years, calculated as of 1 August 2025. Age relaxation will be provided: three years for women from the unreserved category, three years for Other Backward Classes/ Extremely Backward Classes, and five years for SC and ST candidates.

Selection Process and Application Fee

The application fee is ₹540 for male candidates from the General, OBC, and EBC categories, and for all candidates from outside Bihar. For Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (permanent residents of Bihar), the fee is ₹135. The application fee for differently-abled candidates and all women candidates from Bihar is also ₹135. Candidate selection will be based on a preliminary and a main examination.

