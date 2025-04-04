Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

Bihar B.Ed Online Form 2025: Important DatesOnline Application Commences: 4 April 2025
Last Date of Application (with regular fee): 27 April 2025
Application with late fee: 28 April to 2 May 2025
Application Correction Dates: 3 to 6 May 2025
Admit Card Release: 18 May 2025
Exam Date (Tentative): 24 May 2025
Result Declaration (Tentative): 10 June 2025
Bihar B.Ed: Number of SeatsState Nodal Officer Prof. Ashok Kumar Mehta informed that this examination will be state-level, and a large number of candidates can participate. Last year, admissions were granted to a total of 37,300 seats in 341 colleges across 14 universities in the state. This year, an increase in the number of seats is anticipated. In 2024, 2,08,818 candidates applied for the examination. Interested candidates should apply within the deadline and check all the necessary information related to the entrance examination on the university’s official website.
Bihar B.Ed Admission Eligibility: Required Qualifications
|Educational Qualification
|Minimum Required Marks
|Graduation
|At least 50% marks in BA, B.Sc, B.Com
|Post Graduation
|50% marks in MA, M.Sc, M.Com (if applicable)
|Engineering/Technology
|55% marks in B.Tech/B.E
Bihar B.Ed Required Documents: Necessary DocumentsCaste Certificate
Residence Certificate
10th and 12th Mark sheets
Graduation Degree and Mark sheet
Aadhaar Card
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
Mobile Number and Email
Disability Certificate (if applicable)