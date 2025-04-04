scriptBihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

A Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed 2025) will be conducted for admission to the two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses in Bihar.

PatnaApr 04, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar B.ED Online Form 2025

Bihar B.ED Online Form 2025

Bihar B.Ed Form: An important update has been released for young people aspiring to become teachers. A Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed 2025) will be conducted for admission to the two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses in Bihar. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting this examination for the sixth consecutive time. Admission to B.Ed colleges in Bihar will be granted based on this examination. Applications can be submitted through the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed Online Form 2025: Important Dates

Online Application Commences: 4 April 2025
Last Date of Application (with regular fee): 27 April 2025
Application with late fee: 28 April to 2 May 2025
Application Correction Dates: 3 to 6 May 2025
Admit Card Release: 18 May 2025
Exam Date (Tentative): 24 May 2025
Result Declaration (Tentative): 10 June 2025

Bihar B.Ed: Number of Seats

State Nodal Officer Prof. Ashok Kumar Mehta informed that this examination will be state-level, and a large number of candidates can participate. Last year, admissions were granted to a total of 37,300 seats in 341 colleges across 14 universities in the state. This year, an increase in the number of seats is anticipated. In 2024, 2,08,818 candidates applied for the examination. Interested candidates should apply within the deadline and check all the necessary information related to the entrance examination on the university’s official website.

Bihar B.Ed Admission Eligibility: Required Qualifications

Educational QualificationMinimum Required Marks
GraduationAt least 50% marks in BA, B.Sc, B.Com
Post Graduation50% marks in MA, M.Sc, M.Com (if applicable)
Engineering/Technology55% marks in B.Tech/B.E
Regarding the age limit, the minimum age should be 19 years, but there is no upper age limit. A 5% relaxation in marks may be available for SC/ST/OBC categories.

Bihar B.Ed Required Documents: Necessary Documents

Caste Certificate
Residence Certificate
10th and 12th Mark sheets
Graduation Degree and Mark sheet
Aadhaar Card
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
Mobile Number and Email
Disability Certificate (if applicable)

News / Education News / Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

National News

Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

in 5 hours

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

National News

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

in 2 hours

Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Bollywood

Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Special

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test: Expert Advice to Avoid Mistakes

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test: Expert Advice to Avoid Mistakes

in 5 hours

Pashu Parichar result: Link not opening after release, here’s how to check

Education News

Pashu Parichar result: Link not opening after release, here’s how to check

in 3 hours

Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

Education News

Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

in 2 hours

Can you check UP Board result 2025 via SMS? Know the process

Results

Can you check UP Board result 2025 via SMS? Know the process

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.