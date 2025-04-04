Bihar B.Ed 2025 Online Applications Open: Key Dates and Details

Bihar B.Ed Online Form 2025: Important Dates Online Application Commences: 4 April 2025

Last Date of Application (with regular fee): 27 April 2025

Application with late fee: 28 April to 2 May 2025

Application Correction Dates: 3 to 6 May 2025

Admit Card Release: 18 May 2025

Exam Date (Tentative): 24 May 2025

Result Declaration (Tentative): 10 June 2025

Bihar B.Ed: Number of Seats State Nodal Officer Prof. Ashok Kumar Mehta informed that this examination will be state-level, and a large number of candidates can participate. Last year, admissions were granted to a total of 37,300 seats in 341 colleges across 14 universities in the state. This year, an increase in the number of seats is anticipated. In 2024, 2,08,818 candidates applied for the examination. Interested candidates should apply within the deadline and check all the necessary information related to the entrance examination on the university’s official website.

Bihar B.Ed Admission Eligibility: Required Qualifications Educational Qualification Minimum Required Marks Graduation At least 50% marks in BA, B.Sc, B.Com Post Graduation 50% marks in MA, M.Sc, M.Com (if applicable) Engineering/Technology 55% marks in B.Tech/B.E Regarding the age limit, the minimum age should be 19 years, but there is no upper age limit. A 5% relaxation in marks may be available for SC/ST/OBC categories.