Bihar B.Ed Application Deadline Extended

Over 138,000 students have registered for the CET-B.Ed examination, with 115,000 completing their final submissions.

Apr 29, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar B.Ed Form 2025: The deadline for applications for the Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed) 2025 in Bihar for admission to two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses has been extended. Candidates can now apply online with the regular fee until 30 April and with a late fee from 1 to 5 May. The earlier deadline was 27 April, but the extension was granted due to the slow pace of applications.

Bihar B.Ed Exam: LNMU Conducting the Examination

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, is once again serving as the nodal university for the admission process. The university made this decision keeping student convenience in mind. Additionally, an opportunity will be provided to correct errors in the application forms. Candidates can correct their online forms between 6 and 8 May.

Bihar B.Ed Form 2025: Over 1.38 Lakh Students Registered So Far

More than 1.38 lakh students have registered for the CET-B.Ed exam, of whom 1.15 lakh have completed the final submission. It is noteworthy that this is the sixth consecutive year that Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been entrusted with conducting the state-level entrance examination. The notification for this year was issued by Raj Bhavan on 24 February. Last year, admissions were made to 37,300 seats in 341 B.Ed colleges across 14 universities in the state. An increase in the number of seats is anticipated this year. Last year, approximately 2,08,818 candidates applied for the examination.

Bihar BEd Admission: Examination Centres

This year, the CET-B.Ed exam will be conducted under several universities in Bihar, including Patna University, B.N. Mandal University (Madhepura), L.N. Mithila University (Darbhanga), MMCHU (Patna), Munger University, Patliputra University (Patna), Purnea University, T.M.B.U (Bhagalpur), V.K.S.U (Ara), and B.R.A. Bihar University (Muzaffarpur).

