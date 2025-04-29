Bihar B.Ed Application Deadline Extended

Bihar B.Ed Exam: LNMU Conducting the Examination Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, is once again serving as the nodal university for the admission process. The university made this decision keeping student convenience in mind. Additionally, an opportunity will be provided to correct errors in the application forms. Candidates can correct their online forms between 6 and 8 May.

Bihar B.Ed Form 2025: Over 1.38 Lakh Students Registered So Far More than 1.38 lakh students have registered for the CET-B.Ed exam, of whom 1.15 lakh have completed the final submission. It is noteworthy that this is the sixth consecutive year that Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been entrusted with conducting the state-level entrance examination. The notification for this year was issued by Raj Bhavan on 24 February. Last year, admissions were made to 37,300 seats in 341 B.Ed colleges across 14 universities in the state. An increase in the number of seats is anticipated this year. Last year, approximately 2,08,818 candidates applied for the examination.