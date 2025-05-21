scriptBihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

The admit cards for the Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Examination 2025 will be released on 21 May 2025.

May 21, 2025 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025

Image Source- Freepik

Bihar B.Ed. Admit Card 2025: Good news for candidates preparing for the Bihar B.Ed. entrance exam. The admit cards for the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test 2025 will be released on 21 May 2025. If you are also appearing for the exam, you can download the admit card through the official website using the steps mentioned in this article.

Exam Date

Online applications for the Bihar B.Ed. exam were submitted with the regular fee until 30 April and with a late fee until 5 May. Candidates were given time to correct their forms until 8 May. The Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed.) will be held on 28 May. Candidates can download their admit cards after their release using their login ID and password.

Important Dates

  • Admit card release date: 21 May 2025
  • Exam date: 28 May 2025
  • Result release date: 10 June 2025

How to Download

  • First, visit the official website of Bihar B.Ed., biharcetbed-lnmu.in
  • Go to the login option on the homepage and click
  • Now login by entering your email and password
  • After logging in, the admit card will appear on your screen
  • Download it and take a printout

Colleges Offering Admission Through the Bihar B.Ed. Exam

It is known that about one and a half lakh candidates have applied for this exam. This exam will be conducted for admission to B.Ed. courses in Patna University, Bihar, BNMU Madhepura, LNMU Darbhanga, MMH University Patna, Munger University Munger, Patliputra University Patna, Purnea University Purnea, TMB University Bhagalpur, VKS University Ara, and BRA Bihar University Muzaffarpur. Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been made the nodal university for the sixth consecutive time to complete the state-level enrollment process for the two-year B.Ed. and education courses. This year, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of seats.

