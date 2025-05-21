Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

Exam Date Online applications for the Bihar B.Ed. exam were submitted with the regular fee until 30 April and with a late fee until 5 May. Candidates were given time to correct their forms until 8 May. The Combined Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed.) will be held on 28 May. Candidates can download their admit cards after their release using their login ID and password.

Important Dates Admit card release date: 21 May 2025

Exam date: 28 May 2025

Result release date: 10 June 2025 How to Download First, visit the official website of Bihar B.Ed., biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Go to the login option on the homepage and click

Now login by entering your email and password

After logging in, the admit card will appear on your screen

Download it and take a printout Colleges Offering Admission Through the Bihar B.Ed. Exam It is known that about one and a half lakh candidates have applied for this exam. This exam will be conducted for admission to B.Ed. courses in Patna University, Bihar, BNMU Madhepura, LNMU Darbhanga, MMH University Patna, Munger University Munger, Patliputra University Patna, Purnea University Purnea, TMB University Bhagalpur, VKS University Ara, and BRA Bihar University Muzaffarpur. Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been made the nodal university for the sixth consecutive time to complete the state-level enrollment process for the two-year B.Ed. and education courses. This year, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of seats.