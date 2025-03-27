Bihar BEd 2025: Increased Seats, Registration Process to Begin Soon

Admission Through Entrance Exam Candidates will have to take an entrance examination (Teacher Entrance Exam) to gain admission to BEd courses. This exam will be of 12 marks. However, no information regarding BEd admissions has been released yet. The delay in starting the registration process for the entrance exam may delay the session. However, looking at last year’s records, admissions were completed by October.

When Will the Application Process Begin? According to information received from the university, the application process will begin by April this year. The university is making preparations for this. The number of seats from all universities will be obtained before the application process begins. The registration process for admissions will commence based on this information.