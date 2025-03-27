scriptBihar BEd 2025: Increased Seats, Registration Process to Begin Soon | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar BEd 2025: Increased Seats, Registration Process to Begin Soon

Bihar BEd Registration 2025: Several new colleges have been granted affiliation this year, leading to an increase in BEd seats. Find out when the registration for Bihar BEd will begin.

BharatMar 27, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar BEd Registration 2025
Bihar BEd Registration 2025: Big news for those seeking to pursue BEd in Bihar. This year will see an increase in BEd seats. Several new BEd colleges have been affiliated with different universities. This is expected to increase the number of seats to 38,000. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has been entrusted with the responsibility of admissions to BEd colleges this year. The final list will be released by LNMU. Last year, 37,300 students were enrolled in BEd courses.

Admission Through Entrance Exam

Candidates will have to take an entrance examination (Teacher Entrance Exam) to gain admission to BEd courses. This exam will be of 12 marks. However, no information regarding BEd admissions has been released yet. The delay in starting the registration process for the entrance exam may delay the session. However, looking at last year’s records, admissions were completed by October.

When Will the Application Process Begin?

According to information received from the university, the application process will begin by April this year. The university is making preparations for this. The number of seats from all universities will be obtained before the application process begins. The registration process for admissions will commence based on this information.

