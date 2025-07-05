5 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Result: 36,811 Candidates Allotted Colleges

The first allotment list for Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025 has been released. A total of 36,811 candidates have been allotted colleges in round 1.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

B.Ed, Bihar B.Ed, Bihar B.Ed Seat Allotment Result, Bihar B.Ed Counselling
Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result (Image: https://biharcetbed-lnmu.in/)

Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2025: The first allotment list for the CET-BEd 2025, conducted for admission to the two-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri courses in Bihar, was released on Friday. Candidates can check their allotted college details and download their allotment letters by logging in to the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

State nodal officer Prof. Ashok Kumar Mehta informed that a total of 1,15,163 candidates were successful in the BEd exam this year, while 170 candidates succeeded in the Shiksha Shastri exam. Of these, 86,021 candidates for BEd and 131 for Shiksha Shastri registered for counselling based on the first preference list.

Prof. Mehta stated that in the first allotment list, colleges were allotted to 36,811 candidates for BEd and 87 for Shiksha Shastri.

Cut-off List Also Released

The cut-off lists for all the respective colleges have also been released on the official website. Candidates need to submit a fee of ₹3,000 online from 5th to 15th July for seat confirmation. After this, by 16th July, candidates can complete their admission by verifying all the necessary documents at their allotted college.

If any candidate does not complete the admission process in the allotted institution under the first list on time, their claim to the seat will automatically lapse.

Admissions to a Total of 37,150 Seats

This year, there are a total of 37,150 seats in 339 BEd colleges across 14 universities in the state, out of which 100 seats are reserved for Shiksha Shastri.

All 100 Shiksha Shastri seats are in Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University.

OTP Mandatory for Verification

Prof. Mehta informed that a new system has been implemented this time for transparency. Candidates will have to bring their registered mobile number or email ID at the time of admission. Identity verification will be done using the OTP sent to it.

Necessary Documents at the Time of Counselling

College Allotment Letter

CET-BEd Admit Card

Payment receipt of ₹3,000

All academic certificates and mark sheets (from matriculation onwards)

CLC (College Leaving Certificate)

4 passport-size photographs

(If applicable) Residential, caste, EWS and PwD certificates

Transparency and technological improvements have been prioritised in this year's process. Candidates who could not secure a place in the first list can wait for the upcoming rounds.

