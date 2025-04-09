Bihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Syllabus and Pattern Admission to Bihar’s BEd colleges will soon be based on an entrance examination to be held in May. Details regarding the exam syllabus and pattern are available here. [Note: The URL was not provided in the source text, so it cannot be included here.]
Bihar BEd Exam Syllabus 2025 and Pattern: Admission to Bihar’s BEd colleges will soon be based on an entrance examination. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has begun the application process. Candidates can apply until 27 April. The exam is tentatively scheduled for 24 May. Let’s take a look at the Bihar BEd syllabus and exam pattern.
May Examination
LNMU has officially released the syllabus and pattern for the entrance examination for the 2-year BEd programme. For your information, admission to the 2-year BEd programme in various prestigious universities in Bihar will be based on the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET). This examination will be held in May.
Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd Exam Pattern)
The Bihar BEd CET exam will be conducted offline for two hours. The exam will consist of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The total marks for the exam will be 120. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can attempt all questions without fear. Candidates should prepare well to achieve a good score and secure admission to BEd courses.
Bihar BEd Exam Pattern (See Table)
Exam Duration
2 hours
Total Number of Questions
120
Total Marks
120
Marks per Correct Answer
1 mark
Marks per Incorrect Answer
No negative marking
Question Pattern
MCQ
Exam Mode
Offline
Bihar BEd Exam Syllabus 2025
In addition to the main subjects, the Bihar BEd curriculum 2025 includes subjects that assess candidates’ skills, reasoning ability, general awareness, and teaching aptitude. Some of these subjects are General Hindi/English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and General Awareness. For more information regarding the syllabus, candidates should visit the official website.