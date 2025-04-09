scriptBihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Syllabus and Pattern

PatnaApr 09, 2025 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar BEd Exam Syllabus 2025 And Pattern LNMU
Bihar BEd Exam Syllabus 2025 and Pattern: Admission to Bihar’s BEd colleges will soon be based on an entrance examination. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has begun the application process. Candidates can apply until 27 April. The exam is tentatively scheduled for 24 May. Let’s take a look at the Bihar BEd syllabus and exam pattern.

May Examination

LNMU has officially released the syllabus and pattern for the entrance examination for the 2-year BEd programme. For your information, admission to the 2-year BEd programme in various prestigious universities in Bihar will be based on the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET). This examination will be held in May.

Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd Exam Pattern)

The Bihar BEd CET exam will be conducted offline for two hours. The exam will consist of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The total marks for the exam will be 120. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can attempt all questions without fear. Candidates should prepare well to achieve a good score and secure admission to BEd courses.
Bihar BEd Exam Pattern (See Table)

Exam Duration2 hours
Total Number of Questions120
Total Marks120
Marks per Correct Answer1 mark
Marks per Incorrect AnswerNo negative marking
Question PatternMCQ
Exam ModeOffline

Bihar BEd Exam Syllabus 2025

In addition to the main subjects, the Bihar BEd curriculum 2025 includes subjects that assess candidates’ skills, reasoning ability, general awareness, and teaching aptitude. Some of these subjects are General Hindi/English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and General Awareness. For more information regarding the syllabus, candidates should visit the official website.

