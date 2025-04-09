Bihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

May Examination LNMU has officially released the syllabus and pattern for the entrance examination for the 2-year BEd programme. For your information, admission to the 2-year BEd programme in various prestigious universities in Bihar will be based on the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET). This examination will be held in May.

Exam Pattern (Bihar BEd Exam Pattern) The Bihar BEd CET exam will be conducted offline for two hours. The exam will consist of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The total marks for the exam will be 120. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can attempt all questions without fear. Candidates should prepare well to achieve a good score and secure admission to BEd courses.