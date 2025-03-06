Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Released: Check Now, Objections by March 10th

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key: Last Date for Filing Objections Candidates have until 5 PM on 10 March 2025 to raise any objections regarding the answer key. Objections received after this time will not be considered.
Bihar Board 10th Answer Key: How to Download the Answer Key First, visit the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.com. Find the link for ‘10th Answer Key 2025’ on the website’s homepage and click on it.
Download the PDF file of the answer key related to your examination. Match your answers with the answers provided in the PDF.
Bihar Board Exam: How to File Objections on the Answer Key To file objections, visit the website objection.biharboardonline.com.
Select your class and enter your roll number and roll code. After logging in, check the relevant question. Select the answer you have an objection to and submit it with the appropriate reason.
Note that no objections will be accepted after the stipulated deadline.
Bihar Board Exam Result: Information Related to Examination and Results The Bihar Board matriculation examinations were conducted between 17 February and 25 February 2025. The evaluation of answer sheets is to be completed by 10 March 2025. The result for the intermediate (Class 12) examination is expected to be released by the end of March. The result for the matriculation (Class 10) examination may be declared in the first week of April. Approximately 15,85,868 students participated in the 2025 matriculation examination, including 8,18,122 female students and 7,67,746 male students.