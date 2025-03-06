Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Released: Check Now, Objections by March 10th

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key: Last Date for Filing Objections Candidates have until 5 PM on 10 March 2025 to raise any objections regarding the answer key. Objections received after this time will not be considered.

Bihar Board 10th Answer Key: How to Download the Answer Key First, visit the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.com. Find the link for ‘10th Answer Key 2025’ on the website’s homepage and click on it.

Download the PDF file of the answer key related to your examination. Match your answers with the answers provided in the PDF. Bihar Board Exam: How to File Objections on the Answer Key To file objections, visit the website objection.biharboardonline.com.

Select your class and enter your roll number and roll code. After logging in, check the relevant question. Select the answer you have an objection to and submit it with the appropriate reason.