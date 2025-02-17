scriptBihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear | Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begin: 1.5 Million Students Appear | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025: The Bihar Board Matric (10th) examination commenced today, February 17th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 10:32 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025: The Bihar Board matriculation examination commenced on 17 February. The exam will be held in two shifts, with approximately 1.5 million students expected to participate. Over 1600 exam centres have been established across the state, with 73 centres in Patna alone.

Board Completes Preparations

The board has completed preparations at over 1600 exam centres. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is fully prepared for the class 10 board examination. CCTV cameras have been installed at every centre, and police personnel will also be deployed.

Arrival Time at Centre

Students appearing for the Bihar Board class 10 examination must arrive at the centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam centre gates will close half an hour before the exam begins. No student will be allowed entry after this time. The morning shift exam begins at 9:30 am; therefore, entry will be denied after 9:00 am. Similarly, for the afternoon shift, which starts at 2:00 pm, the gates will close at 1:30 pm.

What to Bring and What Not to Bring to the Centre

Items to bring to the board exam centre:

Admit card

ID proof

Stationery such as pencils and pens
Items not to bring to the board exam centre:

Calculator

Mobile phone

Bluetooth or earphones

Any books or notebooks

According to the issued guidelines, any student found with any of these items in the examination hall may be barred from taking the exam and may also face a two-year ban.

Dress Code for the Examination

The Bihar Board has issued a dress code for the examination. The board has also stated that candidates should not wear shoes and socks but should wear slippers to the examination hall. The Bihar Board initially banned shoes and socks at the start of the examination. However, permission was later granted for the initial few exams considering the weather. Now, with the cold weather almost over, the Bihar Board has once again banned shoes and socks.

