Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

Board Completes Preparations The board has completed preparations at over 1600 exam centres. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is fully prepared for the class 10 board examination. CCTV cameras have been installed at every centre, and police personnel will also be deployed.

Arrival Time at Centre Students appearing for the Bihar Board class 10 examination must arrive at the centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam centre gates will close half an hour before the exam begins. No student will be allowed entry after this time. The morning shift exam begins at 9:30 am; therefore, entry will be denied after 9:00 am. Similarly, for the afternoon shift, which starts at 2:00 pm, the gates will close at 1:30 pm.

What to Bring and What Not to Bring to the Centre Items to bring to the board exam centre: – Admit card – ID proof – Stationery such as pencils and pens

Items not to bring to the board exam centre: – Calculator – Mobile phone – Bluetooth or earphones – Any books or notebooks According to the issued guidelines, any student found with any of these items in the examination hall may be barred from taking the exam and may also face a two-year ban.