Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: 82.5% of students passed A total of 15,58,77 students appeared in the examination this year, of whom 12,79,294 students passed. The pass percentage this year is 82.5%. The board also set a record in releasing the examination results. The results were released earlier this year compared to last year.

Bihar Board 10th Result topper list: View the topper list Rank Name Gender Father's Name School Name Marks Percentage Position 1 Sakshi Kumari Female Ram Naresh Sharma JPN High School Narhan, Samastipur 489 97.80% First Position 1 Anshu Kumari Female Bhupeandra Sah Bhartiya Inter College Gahiri 489 97.80% First Position 1 Ranjan Verma Male Shiv Shankar Singh Uchch Vidyalaya Agiyawan Bazar Bhojpur 489 97.80% First Position 2 Punit Kumar Singh Male Santosha Kumar Singh Adarsh Uchch Vidyalaya Baraka Rajpur Buxar 488 97.60% Second Position 2 Sachin Kumar Ram Male Bhudev Ram Utkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Simariya, Chakai, Jamui 488 97.60% Second Position 2 Priyanshu Raj Male Rajiv Kumar R N and A P R H/S Jalalabad, Munger 488 97.60% Second Position 3 Mohit Kumar Male Upendra Pandit Utkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Tengara, Belhar, Banka 487 97.40% Third Position 3 Suraj Kumar Pandey Male Pushpendra Kumar Utkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Basbewra, Banka 487 97.40% Third Position 3 Khushi Kumari Female Sanjay Prasad RR High School Gorari, Rohtas 487 97.40% Third Position 3 Priyanshu Ranjan Male Tej Narayan Bosak RK High School, Azamnagar 487 97.40% Third Position 3 Rohit Kumar Male Sanjay Kumar Simulata Residential School Jamui 487 97.40% Third Position Bihar Board 10th Result topper: Top prize money This year, the Bihar Board has doubled the prize money for toppers. The student topping the Bihar Board will receive ₹2 lakh. Last year, ₹1 lakh was given. The second-rank topper will receive ₹1.50 lakh, previously it was ₹75,000. The third-rank student will receive ₹1 lakh. Last time, ₹50,000 was given to the third-rank topper. Students ranking from fourth to tenth will receive ₹20,000. Previously, this prize money was up to ₹10,000.