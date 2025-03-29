scriptBihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops

Bihar Board 10th Result: A total of 15,58,777 students appeared for the examination this year, of which 12,79,294 students have passed. The pass percentage this year is 82.5%.

PatnaMar 29, 2025 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Bihar Board 10th class examination. The results can be viewed on the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. This year, three students jointly secured first place.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: 82.5% of students passed

A total of 15,58,77 students appeared in the examination this year, of whom 12,79,294 students passed. The pass percentage this year is 82.5%. The board also set a record in releasing the examination results. The results were released earlier this year compared to last year.

Bihar Board 10th Result topper list: View the topper list

RankNameGenderFather’s NameSchool NameMarksPercentagePosition
1Sakshi KumariFemaleRam Naresh SharmaJPN High School Narhan, Samastipur48997.80%First Position
1Anshu KumariFemaleBhupeandra SahBhartiya Inter College Gahiri48997.80%First Position
1Ranjan VermaMaleShiv Shankar SinghUchch Vidyalaya Agiyawan Bazar Bhojpur48997.80%First Position
2Punit Kumar SinghMaleSantosha Kumar SinghAdarsh Uchch Vidyalaya Baraka Rajpur Buxar48897.60%Second Position
2Sachin Kumar RamMaleBhudev RamUtkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Simariya, Chakai, Jamui48897.60%Second Position
2Priyanshu RajMaleRajiv KumarR N and A P R H/S Jalalabad, Munger48897.60%Second Position
3Mohit KumarMaleUpendra PanditUtkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Tengara, Belhar, Banka48797.40%Third Position
3Suraj Kumar PandeyMalePushpendra KumarUtkramik Madhyamik Vidyalaya Basbewra, Banka48797.40%Third Position
3Khushi KumariFemaleSanjay PrasadRR High School Gorari, Rohtas48797.40%Third Position
3Priyanshu RanjanMaleTej Narayan BosakRK High School, Azamnagar48797.40%Third Position
3Rohit KumarMaleSanjay KumarSimulata Residential School Jamui48797.40%Third Position

Bihar Board 10th Result topper: Top prize money

This year, the Bihar Board has doubled the prize money for toppers. The student topping the Bihar Board will receive ₹2 lakh. Last year, ₹1 lakh was given. The second-rank topper will receive ₹1.50 lakh, previously it was ₹75,000. The third-rank student will receive ₹1 lakh. Last time, ₹50,000 was given to the third-rank topper. Students ranking from fourth to tenth will receive ₹20,000. Previously, this prize money was up to ₹10,000.

