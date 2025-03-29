Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Bihar Board 10th class examination. The results can be viewed on the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. This year, three students jointly secured first place.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: 82.5% of students passed
A total of 15,58,77 students appeared in the examination this year, of whom 12,79,294 students passed. The pass percentage this year is 82.5%. The board also set a record in releasing the examination results. The results were released earlier this year compared to last year.
Bihar Board 10th Result topper list: View the topper list
This year, the Bihar Board has doubled the prize money for toppers. The student topping the Bihar Board will receive ₹2 lakh. Last year, ₹1 lakh was given. The second-rank topper will receive ₹1.50 lakh, previously it was ₹75,000. The third-rank student will receive ₹1 lakh. Last time, ₹50,000 was given to the third-rank topper. Students ranking from fourth to tenth will receive ₹20,000. Previously, this prize money was up to ₹10,000.