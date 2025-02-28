Bihar Board 12th answer key out, objections open till this date

Bihar Board Exam: Evaluation Process Begins The evaluation of the answer sheets for the Bihar Board Inter examination has begun. More than 100 centres have been set up across the state for this purpose, of which 7 are located in Patna. The evaluation process will run in a single shift from 9 am to 5 pm daily. According to the board’s guidelines, it will be mandatory for co-examiners and other personnel to enter the centre by 8 am. The co-examiner will have to evaluate a minimum of 45 and a maximum of 55 answer sheets per day.

Bihar Board: When was the exam and when will the result be released? The Bihar Board 12th examination was held in two shifts from 1 February to 15 February 2025. The result of the examination will be released in March. The examination was of a total of 500 marks, in which students scoring 300 or more marks (more than 60%) will be placed in the first division. Those scoring 225 to 299 marks will be in the second division. Those scoring 165 to 224 marks will be in the third division. Students scoring less than 165 marks will be considered failed.

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key: How to check the answer key and register objections First, you need to go to the official website objective.biharboardonline.com. Click on “Download 12th Exam Official Answer Key 2025” on the website’s homepage.

Enter your roll number and roll code to download the answer key for your subject. If you have any objection to any answer, you can register your objection by clicking on the option “Objective For Senior Secondary Exam 2025”.