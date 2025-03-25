scriptBihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Bihar Board Result: The Bihar Board has maintained a record of releasing results the fastest for several years. This year, too, the board has set a record for the quickest result declaration.

PatnaMar 25, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Important news regarding the Bihar Board result has emerged. The Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore, and the Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, have released the Bihar Board 12th result. This year, girls dominated the Science stream. The results can be checked on the BSEB’s official websites: interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. You can also check the results offline through government channels.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Here is the List of Toppers

The Bihar Board has been setting a record for releasing results the fastest for several years. This year, too, the board has set a record for the quickest result release. Girls topped all three streams in the Bihar Board 12th examination.
Priya Jaiswal (Science Topper)
Ankita Kumari (Arts Topper)
Roshni Kumari (Commerce Topper)
Regarding this year’s Bihar Board result, the Science stream had the best performance across all three streams. Bihar Board 12th Science topper Priya Jaiswal scored 484 marks (96.8%), Bihar Board 12th Arts topper Ankita Kumari scored 473 marks (94.6%), and Bihar Board 12th Commerce topper Roshni Kumari scored 475 marks (95%).

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Prize Money Awarded

This year’s toppers will receive double the prize money compared to last year. As per the previously announced provision by the Bihar government, students securing first place will receive ₹2 lakh in cash. They will also receive a laptop, certificate, and medal.

