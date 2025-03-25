Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Here is the List of Toppers The Bihar Board has been setting a record for releasing results the fastest for several years. This year, too, the board has set a record for the quickest result release. Girls topped all three streams in the Bihar Board 12th examination.

Priya Jaiswal (Science Topper)

Ankita Kumari (Arts Topper)

Roshni Kumari (Commerce Topper)

Regarding this year’s Bihar Board result, the Science stream had the best performance across all three streams. Bihar Board 12th Science topper Priya Jaiswal scored 484 marks (96.8%), Bihar Board 12th Arts topper Ankita Kumari scored 473 marks (94.6%), and Bihar Board 12th Commerce topper Roshni Kumari scored 475 marks (95%).