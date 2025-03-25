scriptBihar Board 12th Results Released: Check Your Result Online | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board 12th Results Released: Check Your Result Online

The Bihar Board has released the Class 12 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

PatnaMar 25, 2025 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 12th Result: The Bihar Board has released the results for the 12th-grade examinations. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official websites interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Bihar Board Inter Result: Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, while at least 40% marks are required in the practical examination. Students who fail to meet this eligibility criterion will be considered to have failed the examination.

Bihar Board 12th Result: Pass Percentage

This year’s Bihar Board result shows the Science stream performed best across all three streams. Bihar Board 12th Science topper Priya Jaiswal scored 484 marks (96.8%), Bihar Board 12th Arts topper Ankita Kumari achieved 473 marks (94.6%), and Bihar Board 12th Commerce topper Roshni Kumari secured 475 marks (95%).

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Prize Money

This year’s toppers will receive double the prize money compared to last year. As per the provision previously announced by the Bihar government, the student securing first place this year will be awarded ₹2 lakh in cash. They will also receive a laptop, certificate, and medal.

