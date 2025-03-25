Bihar Board 12th Results Released: Check Your Result Online

Bihar Board 12th Result: Pass Percentage This year’s Bihar Board result shows the Science stream performed best across all three streams. Bihar Board 12th Science topper Priya Jaiswal scored 484 marks (96.8%), Bihar Board 12th Arts topper Ankita Kumari achieved 473 marks (94.6%), and Bihar Board 12th Commerce topper Roshni Kumari secured 475 marks (95%).

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Prize Money This year’s toppers will receive double the prize money compared to last year. As per the provision previously announced by the Bihar government, the student securing first place this year will be awarded ₹2 lakh in cash. They will also receive a laptop, certificate, and medal.