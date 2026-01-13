13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Education News

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Opportunity for 12th Pass to become Agniveer in Air Force

Registration has begun for Agniveervayu recruitment in the Indian Air Force for 2027. Unmarried candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply until February 1. Know the complete details of the selection process, age limit, and salary.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027

IAF Recruitment 2027 (Image Source: freepik)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of 'Agniveervayu' (Intake 01/2027) under the Agnipath Scheme. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who wish to serve the nation and aspire to join the Air Force. Both male and female candidates can apply for this recruitment. Online registration for this IAF recruitment began on January 12, 2026. The last date to fill out the form has been set as February 1, 2026, at 11 PM. Candidates need to apply online by visiting the portal iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The Phase-1 online examination will be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification

  • Age Limit: Candidates for this recruitment must be born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009. The maximum age should not exceed 21 years at the time of registration.
  • Marital Status: Only unmarried candidates are eligible for this. Candidates must remain unmarried throughout the 4-year service period. For female candidates, it is stipulated that they must not be pregnant during this period.
  • Science Subjects: Candidates must have passed 12th grade with Physics, Maths, and English. A minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks in English are required. Diploma holders in engineering can also apply.
  • Other Subjects: Candidates from non-science streams can also apply if they have passed 12th grade with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

Selection Process and Salary

The selection process for the recruitment will be in three phases. First, there will be an online objective test, followed by a Physical Fitness Test and an Adaptability Test. The final stage will involve a medical examination. Regarding salary, selected Agniveervayu will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000 in the first year, with annual increments. Upon completion of 4 years of service, a 'Seva Nidhi' package of approximately ₹10.04 lakh will be provided. Based on performance, 25% of Agniveers may get an opportunity to be inducted into the regular cadre of the Air Force.

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 11:04 am

