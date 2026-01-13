IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Opportunity for 12th Pass to become Agniveer in Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of 'Agniveervayu' (Intake 01/2027) under the Agnipath Scheme. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who wish to serve the nation and aspire to join the Air Force. Both male and female candidates can apply for this recruitment. Online registration for this IAF recruitment began on January 12, 2026. The last date to fill out the form has been set as February 1, 2026, at 11 PM. Candidates need to apply online by visiting the portal iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The Phase-1 online examination will be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026.