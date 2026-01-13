BPSC Vacancy 2026: Multiple Recruitment Drives in Bihar, Know Eligibility Criteria

BPSC Vacancy 2026 (Image-Freepik)
Good news for youths preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to a total of 59 posts in various departments. The special aspect is that some of these recruitments will be filled through a written examination, while for others, there is no provision for a written test. All eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
This time, the highest number of posts are for Assistant Town Plan Supervisor under the Urban Development and Housing Department. A notification has been issued for a total of 36 posts. Online applications will be accepted from January 14 to February 5. The distribution of posts has also been decided. 13 posts are reserved for the unreserved category. Meanwhile, 3 posts are for EWS, 7 for SC, 1 for ST, 8 for Extremely Backward Class, 3 for Backward Class, and 1 post is reserved for women of Backward Class. Regarding the eligibility for this post, candidates with planning-related courses such as Bachelor of Planning, Master in Town/Urban/Regional or City Planning, or a PG diploma related to Remote Sensing and GIS can apply. Selection will be based solely on a written examination, with no interview.
Recruitment has also been announced for 4 posts of Additional Director-cum-Assistant State Fire Officer in the Bihar Fire Services under the Home Department (Fire Branch). The application process for these posts began on January 13, 2026. A graduation in Science stream or a degree in Fire Engineering, Mechanical, or Automobile Engineering is required. Additionally, one must have completed the Divisional Officer course or equivalent training from the National Fire Service College in Nagpur. The selection will be based on a merit list comprising 100 marks, combining academics, experience, and interview.
Applications have also been invited for 5 posts of Boiler Inspector under the Labour Resources Department. Online forms will be filled from January 13, with the last date set as February 3. A degree in Mechanical, Production, Electrical, or Metallurgy Engineering, along with at least two years of technical experience, is mandatory. Selection will be based on academic qualifications and interview.
In addition, there are 14 vacant posts of Deputy Director (equivalent to Senior Deputy Superintendent of Police) in the Bihar Fire Services. The application process will commence on January 13, and the last date will be February 3. For these posts, a degree along with at least 12 years of experience in the fire services sector is required, including two years of work in a senior position. Here too, selection will be based on marks from academics, experience, and interview.
