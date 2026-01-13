BPSC Vacancy 2026: Multiple Recruitment Drives in Bihar, Know Eligibility Criteria

This time, the highest number of posts are for Assistant Town Plan Supervisor under the Urban Development and Housing Department. A notification has been issued for a total of 36 posts. Online applications will be accepted from January 14 to February 5. The distribution of posts has also been decided. 13 posts are reserved for the unreserved category. Meanwhile, 3 posts are for EWS, 7 for SC, 1 for ST, 8 for Extremely Backward Class, 3 for Backward Class, and 1 post is reserved for women of Backward Class. Regarding the eligibility for this post, candidates with planning-related courses such as Bachelor of Planning, Master in Town/Urban/Regional or City Planning, or a PG diploma related to Remote Sensing and GIS can apply. Selection will be based solely on a written examination, with no interview.