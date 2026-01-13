13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BPSC Vacancy 2026: Multiple Recruitment Drives in Bihar, Know Eligibility Criteria

This time, the highest number of posts are for Assistant Town Plan Supervisor under the Urban Development and Housing Department. A notification has been issued for a total of 36 posts.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

BPSC Vacancy 2026

BPSC Vacancy 2026 (Image-Freepik)

Good news for youths preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to a total of 59 posts in various departments. The special aspect is that some of these recruitments will be filled through a written examination, while for others, there is no provision for a written test. All eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Maximum Recruitment in Town Planning

This time, the highest number of posts are for Assistant Town Plan Supervisor under the Urban Development and Housing Department. A notification has been issued for a total of 36 posts. Online applications will be accepted from January 14 to February 5. The distribution of posts has also been decided. 13 posts are reserved for the unreserved category. Meanwhile, 3 posts are for EWS, 7 for SC, 1 for ST, 8 for Extremely Backward Class, 3 for Backward Class, and 1 post is reserved for women of Backward Class. Regarding the eligibility for this post, candidates with planning-related courses such as Bachelor of Planning, Master in Town/Urban/Regional or City Planning, or a PG diploma related to Remote Sensing and GIS can apply. Selection will be based solely on a written examination, with no interview.

Big Posts in Fire Services Department

Recruitment has also been announced for 4 posts of Additional Director-cum-Assistant State Fire Officer in the Bihar Fire Services under the Home Department (Fire Branch). The application process for these posts began on January 13, 2026. A graduation in Science stream or a degree in Fire Engineering, Mechanical, or Automobile Engineering is required. Additionally, one must have completed the Divisional Officer course or equivalent training from the National Fire Service College in Nagpur. The selection will be based on a merit list comprising 100 marks, combining academics, experience, and interview.

5 Posts of Boiler Inspector

Applications have also been invited for 5 posts of Boiler Inspector under the Labour Resources Department. Online forms will be filled from January 13, with the last date set as February 3. A degree in Mechanical, Production, Electrical, or Metallurgy Engineering, along with at least two years of technical experience, is mandatory. Selection will be based on academic qualifications and interview.

14 Posts of Deputy Director

In addition, there are 14 vacant posts of Deputy Director (equivalent to Senior Deputy Superintendent of Police) in the Bihar Fire Services. The application process will commence on January 13, and the last date will be February 3. For these posts, a degree along with at least 12 years of experience in the fire services sector is required, including two years of work in a senior position. Here too, selection will be based on marks from academics, experience, and interview.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 12:14 pm

News / Education News / BPSC Vacancy 2026: Multiple Recruitment Drives in Bihar, Know Eligibility Criteria

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Opportunity for 12th Pass to become Agniveer in Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027
Education News

Bihar Governor's Stern Warning: Universities Must Adopt 5 Villages Each for Higher Education Reforms

Bihar Higher Education
Education News

Girls Sainik School: Admission open for 80 seats, last date approaching, apply soon

गर्ल्स सैनिक स्कूल में 80 सीटों पर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू, फोटो मेटा एआइ
Sikar

SSC Exam Calendar: Dates for CGL, Junior Engineer, and Other Exams Announced

SSC Exam Calendar
Education News

India's Job Market Sees Shift: Tier-2 Cities Challenge Metros, Report Indicates Reverse Migration

India Job Market Trends
Jobs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.