Republic Day 2026: Who will be the chief guest this time? know how the names are decided

Republic Day 2026: India is gearing up for its 77th Republic Day celebrations. The parade scheduled for January 26, 2026, on Kartavya Path in New Delhi will be particularly special this year. The Indian government has invited two of the biggest leaders from the European Union as Chief Guests for this grand event. The Central government has extended an invitation to two of the most prominent leaders of the European Union (EU) for this prestigious occasion. This marks the first time that the top leadership of the European Union has been invited together for this programme.