Republic Day 2026: Who will be the chief guest this time? know how the names are decided

Republic Day 2026: India is gearing up for its 77th Republic Day celebrations. The parade scheduled for January 26, 2026, on Kartavya Path in New Delhi will be particularly special this year. The Indian government has invited two of the biggest leaders from the European Union as Chief Guests for this grand event. The Central government has extended an invitation to two of the most prominent leaders of the European Union (EU) for this prestigious occasion. This marks the first time that the top leadership of the European Union has been invited together for this programme.
This year, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be attending the parade. The selection of Chief Guests for the Republic Day parade is based on India's diplomatic priorities and its relationships with other countries. Inviting the leaders of the European Union signals a deepening strategic partnership between India and Europe. Currently, negotiations are underway between both sides for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), making this visit crucial from both an economic and political standpoint.
Ursula von der Leyen: She is the President of the European Commission. Her role involves overseeing the policy direction and executive functions of the European Union.
Charles Michel: He is the President of the European Council. He presides over EU summits and represents the bloc at the international level.
India became an independent and democratic country on January 26, 1950. On this day, the country's constitution came into effect. Since then, this day has been celebrated every year with a grand parade.
The selection of the Chief Guest for the Republic Day parade is determined based on India's diplomatic priorities and business relationships. When deciding on the guest's name, consideration is given to which country cooperation can be enhanced in the fields of trade, defence, and science in the future. In this entire process, the name of the foreign guest is given the final approval only after mutual consent between the Prime Minister and the President, and an official invitation is extended.
