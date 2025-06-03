Bihar BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus: Thousands of Computer Teacher Posts; Exam Details Inside

Remaining Positions from TRE 3.0 to be Included The TRE 4.0 process will also include approximately 22,000 vacant positions from the previous recruitment, TRE 3.0. It is anticipated that the application process for this recruitment may begin in the last week of June, with the examination potentially held in August. Results are expected to be released by September. However, no official confirmation has been given regarding these dates.

Bihar STET Exam Possible Before BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment There is a possibility that the Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) will be conducted before the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination. This exam is mandatory for candidates wishing to participate in the teacher recruitment examination. Participation in the BPSC teacher recruitment exam is not possible without passing the STET. It is believed that the STET exam may be held by the end of June to allow eligible candidates to participate in TRE 4.0.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus: Computer Syllabus The BPSC TRE 4.0 will have separate exams for different subjects. It is expected that the highest number of recruitments will be for Mathematics, Science, and Computer subjects. Candidates with a Computer Science background are quite enthusiastic about this. The selection will be for Computer teachers for classes 11 and 12.

Know the Exam Syllabus Software Engineering:

Software Development Process

Design and Architecture Database Management System (DBMS):

Database Concepts

SQL and Database Design Networking:

Network Architecture

Communication Protocols Algorithms:

Design and Analysis of Algorithms Operating System:

Components and Functions of Operating System

Data Structures:

Data Structures and Algorithms Digital Circuits:

Digital Logic and Circuits Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Multimedia Miscellaneous:

History and Development of Computers

Basic Concepts of Computers