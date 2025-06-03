scriptBihar BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus: Thousands of Computer Teacher Posts; Exam Details Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus: Thousands of Computer Teacher Posts; Exam Details Inside

There is speculation that the Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) will be conducted before the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination.

Jun 03, 2025 / 03:51 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus

School Teacher(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

BPSC TRE 4.0: A major recruitment drive is set to begin in Bihar for teachers. According to media reports, the state government plans to fill over 90,000 positions under BPSC TRE 4.0. This is significant news for candidates who have long awaited the opportunity to become teachers. Currently, approximately 5.65 lakh teachers are employed in government schools across the state, while the total requirement is estimated to be around 7 lakh. The Education Department aims to fill all vacancies by 2026.

Remaining Positions from TRE 3.0 to be Included

The TRE 4.0 process will also include approximately 22,000 vacant positions from the previous recruitment, TRE 3.0. It is anticipated that the application process for this recruitment may begin in the last week of June, with the examination potentially held in August. Results are expected to be released by September. However, no official confirmation has been given regarding these dates.

Bihar STET Exam Possible Before BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment

There is a possibility that the Bihar STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) will be conducted before the BPSC TRE 4.0 examination. This exam is mandatory for candidates wishing to participate in the teacher recruitment examination. Participation in the BPSC teacher recruitment exam is not possible without passing the STET. It is believed that the STET exam may be held by the end of June to allow eligible candidates to participate in TRE 4.0.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Computer Science Syllabus: Computer Syllabus

The BPSC TRE 4.0 will have separate exams for different subjects. It is expected that the highest number of recruitments will be for Mathematics, Science, and Computer subjects. Candidates with a Computer Science background are quite enthusiastic about this. The selection will be for Computer teachers for classes 11 and 12.
Know the Exam Syllabus

Software Engineering:
Software Development Process
Design and Architecture

Database Management System (DBMS):
Database Concepts
SQL and Database Design

Networking:
Network Architecture
Communication Protocols

Algorithms:
Design and Analysis of Algorithms

Operating System:
Components and Functions of Operating System
Data Structures:
Data Structures and Algorithms

Digital Circuits:
Digital Logic and Circuits

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Multimedia

Miscellaneous:
History and Development of Computers
Basic Concepts of Computers

