Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

List of Colleges from Last Year Candidates appearing for this exam will be eager to know where they can seek admission after passing the exam. For your information, last year a total of 15 colleges participated in this entrance test. Let’s take a look at this list:

Aryabhatt Knowledge University

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura

Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur

Jay Prakash University, Chapra

Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

Magadh University, Bodh Gaya

Maulana Mazharul Haque University

Munger University, Munger

Nalanda Open University, Patna

Patna University, Patna

Patliputra University, Patna

Purnia University, Purnia

Tilak Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur

Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara The list of colleges for this year will be released soon on the official website. You can view it here: https://biharcetbed-lnmu.in/college-list.php