Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

List of Colleges from Last Year Candidates appearing for this exam will be eager to know where they can seek admission after passing the exam. For your information, last year a total of 15 colleges participated in this entrance test. Let’s take a look at this list:
- Aryabhatt Knowledge University
- Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
- Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
- Jay Prakash University, Chapra
- Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
- Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
- Magadh University, Bodh Gaya
- Maulana Mazharul Haque University
- Munger University, Munger
- Nalanda Open University, Patna
- Patna University, Patna
- Patliputra University, Patna
- Purnia University, Purnia
- Tilak Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
- Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara
The list of colleges for this year will be released soon on the official website. You can view it here: https://biharcetbed-lnmu.in/college-list.php
How to Download the Answer Key
- First, visit the official website.
- Then, search for the Bihar B.Ed answer key on the homepage.
- Clicking on this link will open the result PDF.
- You can download and save it.