Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

The answer key for the Bihar Combined Entrance Test for Bachelor of Education (Bihar CET BEd) 2024 has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the answer key on the official website: biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

May 30, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar CET Bed College List

Bihar CET Bed College List. Image courtesy: Freepik

Bihar CET BEd: The answer key for the Bihar Common Entrance Test (CET) for B.Ed (Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Exam (CET BEd)) 2024 has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The final result will be released soon. This year, the B.Ed entrance test is being conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU).

List of Colleges from Last Year

Candidates appearing for this exam will be eager to know where they can seek admission after passing the exam. For your information, last year a total of 15 colleges participated in this entrance test. Let’s take a look at this list:
  • Aryabhatt Knowledge University
  • Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
  • Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
  • Jay Prakash University, Chapra
  • Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
  • Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
  • Magadh University, Bodh Gaya
  • Maulana Mazharul Haque University
  • Munger University, Munger
  • Nalanda Open University, Patna
  • Patna University, Patna
  • Patliputra University, Patna
  • Purnia University, Purnia
  • Tilak Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
  • Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara
The list of colleges for this year will be released soon on the official website. You can view it here: https://biharcetbed-lnmu.in/college-list.php

How to Download the Answer Key

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Then, search for the Bihar B.Ed answer key on the homepage.
  • Clicking on this link will open the result PDF.
  • You can download and save it.

