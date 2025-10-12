Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Last Chance to Raise Objections Tomorrow,

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the DELED Answer Key. Candidates can raise objections until October 13, 2025. Learn the process to download the answer key and raise objections here.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the DELED Joint Entrance Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now download their answer key by visiting the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, candidates can raise objections regarding any question or answer until October 13, 2025. No complaints will be accepted after this date.

When was the exam held?

The Bihar DELED Joint Entrance Examination was conducted at various centres from August 16 to October 13, 2025. Lakhs of candidates from across the state participated in this examination. The board has now released the provisional answer key for the examination, allowing candidates to check their answers and raise objections if any discrepancies are found.

How to download

  • First, visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the 'Bihar DELED Joint Entrance Test Answer Key 2025' link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and save it for future reference.

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Link

How to raise objections?

  • Visit the website and click on the 'Objection D.EL.ED Joint Entrance Test 2025' link.
  • Now, enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
  • Select the question you wish to object to and state the reason.
  • Pay the prescribed fee per question.
  • Finally, click on the submit button.

A total of 120 questions were asked in the DELED examination, covering subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Each question carried 1 mark, making the total marks for the examination 120. Candidates need to score at least 35% marks to pass the examination.

Important Advice

Candidates who are dissatisfied with any question or answer should raise their objections before the last date. Please note that no objections will be accepted after October 13, 2025. Following this, the board will review all objections and release the final answer key.

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 02:52 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Last Chance to Raise Objections Tomorrow,

