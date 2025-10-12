Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Last Chance to Raise Objections Tomorrow,

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the DELED Joint Entrance Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now download their answer key by visiting the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, candidates can raise objections regarding any question or answer until October 13, 2025. No complaints will be accepted after this date.