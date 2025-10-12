Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Last Chance to Raise Objections Tomorrow,

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 (Image: Freepik)
Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the DELED Joint Entrance Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now download their answer key by visiting the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, candidates can raise objections regarding any question or answer until October 13, 2025. No complaints will be accepted after this date.
The Bihar DELED Joint Entrance Examination was conducted at various centres from August 16 to October 13, 2025. Lakhs of candidates from across the state participated in this examination. The board has now released the provisional answer key for the examination, allowing candidates to check their answers and raise objections if any discrepancies are found.
A total of 120 questions were asked in the DELED examination, covering subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Each question carried 1 mark, making the total marks for the examination 120. Candidates need to score at least 35% marks to pass the examination.
Candidates who are dissatisfied with any question or answer should raise their objections before the last date. Please note that no objections will be accepted after October 13, 2025. Following this, the board will review all objections and release the final answer key.
