Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released: Check District-Wise Exam Schedule

Complete Physical Test Schedule S.No District Venue Address Start Date End Date 1 Araria Araria College Stadium, Araria, Pin Code – 854311 24-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 2 Aurangabad Sachichidanand Sinha College, Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code- 824101 05-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 3 Banka Police Line Ground, Banka- 813102 05-May-2025 29-May-2025 4 Bhagalpur Tilka Manjhi University, Stadium, Sitanavad, Marwari College, Bhagalpur, Bihar, Pin Code – 812002 17-May-2025 14-Jun-2025 5 Bhojpur New Police Kendra (New POLICE LINE) Bhojpur, Arrah – 802301 30-Apr-2025 05-Jun-2025 6 Buxar Police Line, Itarhi Road, Mahdah, Itarhi, Buxar, Pin Code – 802103 15-May-2025 16-Jun-2025 7 Darbhanga Nehru Stadium(Polo Ground) PWD Colony, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga-846001 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 8 Gaya BMP – 03, PARADE GROUND – II, (BMP-17), Pin Code – 824231 21-May-2025 26-Jul-2025 9 Kaimur Jagjivan Stadium, Near Police Line, Kaimur (Bhabua), Pin Code – 821101 15-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 10 Khagaria JNKT 10+2 Baluahi, Khagaria, Block-Khagaria, PS – Nagar, Dist- Khagaria, Pin Code – 851204 20-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 11 Kishanganj Shaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Dist-Kishanganj, Pin Code – 855107 (Landmark: Fire Office & BSF Camp) 10-May-2025 16-May-2025 12 Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near Residence of DM, Lakhisarai – 811311 30-Apr-2025 14-May-2025 13 Munger Polo Ground Fort Area Complex, Munger, Near SubDivision Office & Collectorate, Munger – 811201 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 14 Nawada ITI Ground, Nawada, Pin Code – 805110 15-May-2025 12-Jun-2025 15 Patna Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt High School, Gardanibagh, Patna, Pin Code – 800002 15-May-2025 16-Jul-2025 16 Purnia Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 854301 30-Apr-2025 17-May-2025 17 Samastipur Police Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur, Pin Code – 848101 10-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 18 Saran Jai Prakash University, Chhapra, Pin Code – 841301 (Landmark: Chhapra Rural Railway Station) 19-May-2025 21-Jun-2025 19 Sheikhpura Azad Maidan, Chebara, Block – Chewara, Dist – Sheikhpura, Pin Code – 811304 05-May-2025 15-May-2025 20 Siwan Rajendra Stadium, Panchmandira Dakshin Tola, Siwan, Pin Code – 841226 (Landmark: D.A.V Inter College) 24-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 21 Supaul Supaul Stadium, Near B.S.S College, Block – Supaul, Pin Code – 852131 15-May-2025 28-May-2025 22 Vaishali Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin Code – 844102 19-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 23 West Champaran (Bettiah) Maharaja Stadium, Bettiah, Pin Code – 845438 (Between Meena Bazaar Ramna Ground and East of Govt Medical College Bettiah) 26-May-2025 14-Jun-2025 Physical Fitness/Efficiency Test The physical fitness/efficiency test is divided into four stages. Candidates must pass all four stages to pass the test. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from proceeding to the next stage. The race must be completed within the stipulated time; failure to do so will result in disqualification. The physical fitness/efficiency test is divided into four stages. Candidates must pass all four stages to pass the test. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from proceeding to the next stage. The race must be completed within the stipulated time; failure to do so will result in disqualification.

Must Pass All Stages Candidates must pass each stage of the physical test. Successful candidates will proceed to the next stage, while unsuccessful candidates will be eliminated. Height and chest measurements will then be taken. Those who meet the criteria will be selected for the next stage. This will be followed by long jump and shot put tests. Candidates will be given three attempts for each event, with a maximum score of 5 points for each.