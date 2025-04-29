Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for 6 More Districts

Bihar HomeGuard: Only those candidates who have applied for this recruitment process will be allowed to participate in the physical test. Entry to the examination centre will be granted only with a valid admit card.

•Apr 29, 2025 / 12:02 pm• Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: The physical examination (PET/PST) for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is scheduled to commence on 30 April. The department is releasing admit cards for the examination. Admit cards were initially released for candidates in five districts. Admit cards have now been released for six more districts. Previously, admit cards were issued for candidates from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, and Purnea districts. Admit cards have now been released for Aurangabad, Banka, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheikhpura, and Sitamarhi districts. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to Download the Admit Card To download the admit card, first visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, go to the “Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025” section. You will see the notification, user manual, and the “Download Admit Card” option.

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

A form will open where you need to enter your application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number.

After filling in the information, click on the “Search” button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it. Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Examination Dates The department has also uploaded the dates for the Bihar Home Guard physical examination on the website. Candidates can view it on the official website. The complete schedule can also be seen in the table below. S.No District Venue & Address Start Date End Date 1 Aurangabad Sachichidanand Sinha College, Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code-824101 05-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 2 Banka Police Line Ground, Banka-813102 05-May-2025 29-May-2025 3 Bhojpur New Police Kendra (New POLICE LINE), Bhojpur, Arrah – 802301 30-Apr-2025 05-Jun-2025 4 Darbhanga Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), PWD Colony, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga-846001 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 5 Gopalganj VM Field, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gopalganj-841428 05-May-2025 20-May-2025 6 Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near Residence of District Magistrate, Lakhisarai-811311 30-Apr-2025 14-May-2025 7 Munger Polo Ground Fort Area Complex, Near Subdivision Office and Collectorate, Munger-811201 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 8 Muzaffarpur Langat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Muzaffarpur, Pin Code-842001 05-May-2025 22-May-2025 9 Purnia Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea-854301 30-Apr-2025 17-May-2025 10 Sheikhpura Azad Maidan, Chebara (Block Chewara), District – Sheikhpura, Pin Code-811304 05-May-2025 15-May-2025 11 Sitamarhi Police Line, Simra, Sitamarhi, Block-Dumra, Pincode-843301 05-May-2025 20-May-2025 Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Who will receive the admit card? Only those candidates who applied for this recruitment process will be able to participate in the physical test. Entry to the examination centre will be granted only with a valid admit card. While downloading the admit card, candidates will have to fill in information such as their application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number. The admit card will mention the date of the physical examination, the examination centre, and the necessary instructions.