Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for 6 More Districts
Bihar HomeGuard: Only those candidates who have applied for this recruitment process will be allowed to participate in the physical test. Entry to the examination centre will be granted only with a valid admit card.
Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: The physical examination (PET/PST) for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is scheduled to commence on 30 April. The department is releasing admit cards for the examination. Admit cards were initially released for candidates in five districts. Admit cards have now been released for six more districts. Previously, admit cards were issued for candidates from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, and Purnea districts. Admit cards have now been released for Aurangabad, Banka, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheikhpura, and Sitamarhi districts. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to Download the Admit Card
To download the admit card, first visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. On the website’s homepage, go to the “Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025” section.
You will see the notification, user manual, and the “Download Admit Card” option.
Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.
A form will open where you need to enter your application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number.
After filling in the information, click on the “Search” button.
Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save it.
Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Examination Dates
The department has also uploaded the dates for the Bihar Home Guard physical examination on the website. Candidates can view it on the official website. The complete schedule can also be seen in the table below.
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Who will receive the admit card?
Only those candidates who applied for this recruitment process will be able to participate in the physical test. Entry to the examination centre will be granted only with a valid admit card. While downloading the admit card, candidates will have to fill in information such as their application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number. The admit card will mention the date of the physical examination, the examination centre, and the necessary instructions.