Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

The physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are to be conducted across various districts of the state. The administration is currently making preparations for this. Technology is also being employed to assist in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet, allowing for the tracking of their performance.

•May 03, 2025 / 02:10 pm• Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: The physical examination (PET/PST) for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment has commenced on 30 April. The examination schedule has been released for those districts whose admit cards have been issued. Admit cards have been issued for 13 districts. Now Kishanganj and Samastipur are the latest districts to have their admit cards released. Previously, admit cards were issued for Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Purnea, Aurangabad, Banka, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheikhpura, and Sitamarhi. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

How to Download the Admit Card To download the admit card, first visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, go to the “Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025” section.

You will see the notification, user manual, and the “Download Admit Card” option.

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

A form will open where you need to enter the application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number.

After filling in the information, click on the “Search” button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen; download and save it. Bihar Home Guard Examination Schedule S.No District Venue & Address Start Date End Date 1 Aurangabad Sachichidanand Sinha College, Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code – 824101 05-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 2 Banka Police Line Ground, Banka – 813102 05-May-2025 29-May-2025 3 Bhojpur New Police Kendra (New POLICE LINE), Bhojpur, Arrah – 802301 30-Apr-2025 05-Jun-2025 4 Darbhanga Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), PWD Colony, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga – 846001 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 5 Gopalganj VM Field, Gopalganj, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gopalganj – 841428 05-May-2025 20-May-2025 6 Kishanganj Shaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Block + District – Kishanganj, Pin Code – 855107, Landmark – Fire Office and BSF Camp 10-May-2025 16-May-2025 7 Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near Residence of District Magistrate, Lakhisarai – 811311 30-Apr-2025 14-May-2025 8 Munger Polo Ground, Fort Area Complex, Munger, Near Sub-Division Office and Collectorate, Munger – 811201 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 9 Muzaffarpur Langat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Muzaffarpur, Pin Code – 842001 05-May-2025 22-May-2025 10 Purnia Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 854301 30-Apr-2025 17-May-2025 11 Samastipur Police Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur – 848101 10-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 12 Sheikhpura Azad Maidan, Chebara (Block Chewara), District – Sheikhpura, Pin Code – 811304 05-May-2025 15-May-2025 13 Sitamarhi Police Line, Simra, Sitamarhi, Block – Dumra, Pin Code – 843301 05-May-2025 20-May-2025 Physical Test: Candidates to Run with Chips on Their Feet The physical test for the Home Guard recruitment is to be conducted in different districts of the state. The administration is preparing for it. This time technology will be used in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet. This will allow their run to be tracked. Candidates will have to undergo various tests in the physical examination. The physical test for the Home Guard recruitment is to be conducted in different districts of the state. The administration is preparing for it. This time technology will be used in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet. This will allow their run to be tracked. Candidates will have to undergo various tests in the physical examination.