Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts
The physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are to be conducted across various districts of the state. The administration is currently making preparations for this. Technology is also being employed to assist in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet, allowing for the tracking of their performance.
Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: The physical examination (PET/PST) for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment has commenced on 30 April. The examination schedule has been released for those districts whose admit cards have been issued. Admit cards have been issued for 13 districts. Now Kishanganj and Samastipur are the latest districts to have their admit cards released. Previously, admit cards were issued for Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Purnea, Aurangabad, Banka, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheikhpura, and Sitamarhi. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
How to Download the Admit Card
To download the admit card, first visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
On the website’s homepage, go to the “Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025” section.
You will see the notification, user manual, and the “Download Admit Card” option.
Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.
A form will open where you need to enter the application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number.
After filling in the information, click on the “Search” button.
Your admit card will appear on the screen; download and save it.
Physical Test: Candidates to Run with Chips on Their Feet
The physical test for the Home Guard recruitment is to be conducted in different districts of the state. The administration is preparing for it. This time technology will be used in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet. This will allow their run to be tracked. Candidates will have to undergo various tests in the physical examination.