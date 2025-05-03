scriptBihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

The physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are to be conducted across various districts of the state. The administration is currently making preparations for this. Technology is also being employed to assist in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet, allowing for the tracking of their performance.

May 03, 2025 / 02:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: The physical examination (PET/PST) for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment has commenced on 30 April. The examination schedule has been released for those districts whose admit cards have been issued. Admit cards have been issued for 13 districts. Now Kishanganj and Samastipur are the latest districts to have their admit cards released. Previously, admit cards were issued for Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Purnea, Aurangabad, Banka, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheikhpura, and Sitamarhi. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

How to Download the Admit Card

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the website’s homepage, go to the “Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025” section.
  • You will see the notification, user manual, and the “Download Admit Card” option.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.
  • A form will open where you need to enter the application district, registration ID, date of birth, and mobile number.
  • After filling in the information, click on the “Search” button.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen; download and save it.

Bihar Home Guard Examination Schedule

S.NoDistrictVenue & AddressStart DateEnd Date
1AurangabadSachichidanand Sinha College, Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code – 82410105-May-202503-Jun-2025
2BankaPolice Line Ground, Banka – 81310205-May-202529-May-2025
3BhojpurNew Police Kendra (New POLICE LINE), Bhojpur, Arrah – 80230130-Apr-202505-Jun-2025
4DarbhangaNehru Stadium (Polo Ground), PWD Colony, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga – 84600130-Apr-202519-May-2025
5GopalganjVM Field, Gopalganj, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gopalganj – 84142805-May-202520-May-2025
6KishanganjShaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Block + District – Kishanganj, Pin Code – 855107, Landmark – Fire Office and BSF Camp10-May-202516-May-2025
7LakhisaraiGandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near Residence of District Magistrate, Lakhisarai – 81131130-Apr-202514-May-2025
8MungerPolo Ground, Fort Area Complex, Munger, Near Sub-Division Office and Collectorate, Munger – 81120130-Apr-202519-May-2025
9MuzaffarpurLangat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Muzaffarpur, Pin Code – 84200105-May-202522-May-2025
10PurniaIndira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 85430130-Apr-202517-May-2025
11SamastipurPolice Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur – 84810110-May-202503-Jun-2025
12SheikhpuraAzad Maidan, Chebara (Block Chewara), District – Sheikhpura, Pin Code – 81130405-May-202515-May-2025
13SitamarhiPolice Line, Simra, Sitamarhi, Block – Dumra, Pin Code – 84330105-May-202520-May-2025

Physical Test: Candidates to Run with Chips on Their Feet

The physical test for the Home Guard recruitment is to be conducted in different districts of the state. The administration is preparing for it. This time technology will be used in the physical examination. According to media reports, candidates will run with chips attached to their feet. This will allow their run to be tracked. Candidates will have to undergo various tests in the physical examination.

News / Education News / Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

National News

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

in 4 hours

NEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered

Education News

NEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered

in 4 hours

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

Education News

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

in 2 hours

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor's Mother, Nirmal Kapoor, Passes Away

2 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

in 4 hours

NEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered

Education News

NEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered

in 4 hours

NEET UG Dress Code and Exam Day Guidelines

Education News

NEET UG Dress Code and Exam Day Guidelines

in 3 hours

Bank of Baroda (BOB) 2025 Recruitment

Education News

Bank of Baroda (BOB) 2025 Recruitment

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.