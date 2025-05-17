Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

Examination Schedule S.No District Venue & Address Start Date End Date 1 Araria Araria College Stadium, Araria, Pin Code – 854311 24-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 2 Aurangabad S.S. College Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code – 824101 05-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 3 Banka Police Line Ground, Banka – 813102 05-May-2025 29-May-2025 4 Bhagalpur T.M. University Stadium, Marwari College, Sitanavad, Bhagalpur, Pin – 812002 17-May-2025 14-Jun-2025 5 Bhojpur New Police Line, Arrah, Pin – 802301 30-Apr-2025 05-Jun-2025 6 Buxar Police Line, Itarhi Road, Mahdah, Buxar, Pin – 802103 15-May-2025 16-Jun-2025 7 Darbhanga Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Laheriasarai, Darbhanga – 846001 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 8 Gaya BMP-03, Parade Ground-II (BMP-17), Pin Code – 824231 21-May-2025 26-Jul-2025 9 Jamui S.K.S. Memorial Stadium, Near DM Residence, Jamui, Pin – 811307 26-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 10 Kaimur (Bhabua) Jagjivan Stadium, Near Police Line, Kaimur, Pin – 821101 15-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 11 Khagaria JNKT 10+2 School, Baluahi, Khagaria, Pin – 851204 20-May-2025 04-Jun-2025 12 Kishanganj Shaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Near Fire Office & BSF Camp, Kishanganj, Pin – 855107 10-May-2025 16-May-2025 13 Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near DM Residence, Lakhisarai – 811311 30-Apr-2025 14-May-2025 14 Munger Polo Ground, Fort Area Complex, Near Subdivision Office, Munger – 811201 30-Apr-2025 19-May-2025 15 Nawada ITI Ground, Nawada, Pin Code – 805110 15-May-2025 12-Jun-2025 16 Patna Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Pin – 800002 15-May-2025 16-Jul-2025 17 Purnia Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 854301 30-Apr-2025 17-May-2025 18 Samastipur Police Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur, Pin – 848101 10-May-2025 03-Jun-2025 19 Saran (Chhapra) Jai Prakash University, Near Chhapra Rural Railway Station, Pin – 841301 19-May-2025 21-Jun-2025 20 Sheikhpura Azad Maidan, Chebara, Block Chewara, Sheikhpura, Pin – 811304 05-May-2025 15-May-2025 21 Sheohar Shri Nawab Higher Secondary School, East of Subdivision Office, Sheohar, Pin – 843329 26-May-2025 29-May-2025 22 Siwan Rajendra Stadium, Panchmandira, Near D.A.V Inter College, Siwan, Pin – 841226 24-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 23 Supaul Supaul Stadium, Near B.S.S College, Supaul, Pin – 852131 15-May-2025 28-May-2025 24 Vaishali (Hajipur) Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 844102 19-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 25 West Champaran (Bettiah) Maharaja Stadium, Between Meena Bazaar and Govt. Medical College, Bettiah, Pin – 845438 26-May-2025 14-Jun-2025 Passing all stages is mandatory The Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test is conducted in different stages. Candidates must successfully complete all stages to pass this examination. If a candidate fails in any one stage, they will not be able to participate in the next stage. The Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test is conducted in different stages. Candidates must successfully complete all stages to pass this examination. If a candidate fails in any one stage, they will not be able to participate in the next stage.

First Stage: Race

In this stage, candidates must complete a race within the stipulated time limit. If a participant is unable to complete the race within the time limit, they will be declared ineligible and will not be included in the further process.

Second Stage: Physical Measurement

The height and chest measurement of candidates who are successful in the race will be taken. Only those candidates who meet the specified criteria will proceed to the next stage. Third Stage: Long Jump

In this stage, candidates will have to perform a long jump. They will be given three attempts, and points will be awarded according to their performance.