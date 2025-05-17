scriptBihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

The Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test (PET) is conducted in different stages. Candidates must successfully complete all stages to qualify for the next round.

May 17, 2025 / 02:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard

File Photo

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test: The Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical test is being conducted in different districts of the state. Admit cards are being released for each district one by one. Admit cards had already been released for 23 districts, and admit cards for two more districts have now been released. Admit cards and the physical test schedule have been released for Jamui and Sheohar. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can download them from the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Examination Schedule

S.NoDistrictVenue & AddressStart DateEnd Date
1ArariaAraria College Stadium, Araria, Pin Code – 85431124-May-202504-Jun-2025
2AurangabadS.S. College Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code – 82410105-May-202503-Jun-2025
3BankaPolice Line Ground, Banka – 81310205-May-202529-May-2025
4BhagalpurT.M. University Stadium, Marwari College, Sitanavad, Bhagalpur, Pin – 81200217-May-202514-Jun-2025
5BhojpurNew Police Line, Arrah, Pin – 80230130-Apr-202505-Jun-2025
6BuxarPolice Line, Itarhi Road, Mahdah, Buxar, Pin – 80210315-May-202516-Jun-2025
7DarbhangaNehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Laheriasarai, Darbhanga – 84600130-Apr-202519-May-2025
8GayaBMP-03, Parade Ground-II (BMP-17), Pin Code – 82423121-May-202526-Jul-2025
9JamuiS.K.S. Memorial Stadium, Near DM Residence, Jamui, Pin – 81130726-May-202513-Jun-2025
10Kaimur (Bhabua)Jagjivan Stadium, Near Police Line, Kaimur, Pin – 82110115-May-202504-Jun-2025
11KhagariaJNKT 10+2 School, Baluahi, Khagaria, Pin – 85120420-May-202504-Jun-2025
12KishanganjShaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Near Fire Office & BSF Camp, Kishanganj, Pin – 85510710-May-202516-May-2025
13LakhisaraiGandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near DM Residence, Lakhisarai – 81131130-Apr-202514-May-2025
14MungerPolo Ground, Fort Area Complex, Near Subdivision Office, Munger – 81120130-Apr-202519-May-2025
15NawadaITI Ground, Nawada, Pin Code – 80511015-May-202512-Jun-2025
16PatnaGovt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Pin – 80000215-May-202516-Jul-2025
17PurniaIndira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 85430130-Apr-202517-May-2025
18SamastipurPolice Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur, Pin – 84810110-May-202503-Jun-2025
19Saran (Chhapra)Jai Prakash University, Near Chhapra Rural Railway Station, Pin – 84130119-May-202521-Jun-2025
20SheikhpuraAzad Maidan, Chebara, Block Chewara, Sheikhpura, Pin – 81130405-May-202515-May-2025
21SheoharShri Nawab Higher Secondary School, East of Subdivision Office, Sheohar, Pin – 84332926-May-202529-May-2025
22SiwanRajendra Stadium, Panchmandira, Near D.A.V Inter College, Siwan, Pin – 84122624-May-202513-Jun-2025
23SupaulSupaul Stadium, Near B.S.S College, Supaul, Pin – 85213115-May-202528-May-2025
24Vaishali (Hajipur)Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 84410219-May-202513-Jun-2025
25West Champaran (Bettiah)Maharaja Stadium, Between Meena Bazaar and Govt. Medical College, Bettiah, Pin – 84543826-May-202514-Jun-2025

Passing all stages is mandatory

The Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test is conducted in different stages. Candidates must successfully complete all stages to pass this examination. If a candidate fails in any one stage, they will not be able to participate in the next stage.
First Stage: Race
In this stage, candidates must complete a race within the stipulated time limit. If a participant is unable to complete the race within the time limit, they will be declared ineligible and will not be included in the further process.
Second Stage: Physical Measurement
The height and chest measurement of candidates who are successful in the race will be taken. Only those candidates who meet the specified criteria will proceed to the next stage.

Third Stage: Long Jump
In this stage, candidates will have to perform a long jump. They will be given three attempts, and points will be awarded according to their performance.
Fourth Stage: Shot Put
In the final stage, candidates have to throw the shot put. Three attempts are also given here, and a maximum of 5 points can be awarded.

Important Information

Technology is also being used in the physical examination. According to various media reports, candidates will participate in the race wearing a chip on their feet. This chip will be used to track the candidate’s race. Passing each stage is essential. Only those candidates who successfully complete all four stages are considered eligible for the next selection stages.

