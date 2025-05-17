Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

Examination Schedule
|S.No
|District
|Venue & Address
|Start Date
|End Date
|1
|Araria
|Araria College Stadium, Araria, Pin Code – 854311
|24-May-2025
|04-Jun-2025
|2
|Aurangabad
|S.S. College Playground, Anugrah Nagar, Aurangabad, Pin Code – 824101
|05-May-2025
|03-Jun-2025
|3
|Banka
|Police Line Ground, Banka – 813102
|05-May-2025
|29-May-2025
|4
|Bhagalpur
|T.M. University Stadium, Marwari College, Sitanavad, Bhagalpur, Pin – 812002
|17-May-2025
|14-Jun-2025
|5
|Bhojpur
|New Police Line, Arrah, Pin – 802301
|30-Apr-2025
|05-Jun-2025
|6
|Buxar
|Police Line, Itarhi Road, Mahdah, Buxar, Pin – 802103
|15-May-2025
|16-Jun-2025
|7
|Darbhanga
|Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Laheriasarai, Darbhanga – 846001
|30-Apr-2025
|19-May-2025
|8
|Gaya
|BMP-03, Parade Ground-II (BMP-17), Pin Code – 824231
|21-May-2025
|26-Jul-2025
|9
|Jamui
|S.K.S. Memorial Stadium, Near DM Residence, Jamui, Pin – 811307
|26-May-2025
|13-Jun-2025
|10
|Kaimur (Bhabua)
|Jagjivan Stadium, Near Police Line, Kaimur, Pin – 821101
|15-May-2025
|04-Jun-2025
|11
|Khagaria
|JNKT 10+2 School, Baluahi, Khagaria, Pin – 851204
|20-May-2025
|04-Jun-2025
|12
|Kishanganj
|Shaheed Asfaqullah Khan Stadium, Khagra, Near Fire Office & BSF Camp, Kishanganj, Pin – 855107
|10-May-2025
|16-May-2025
|13
|Lakhisarai
|Gandhi Maidan, Near Jamui Mod, Near DM Residence, Lakhisarai – 811311
|30-Apr-2025
|14-May-2025
|14
|Munger
|Polo Ground, Fort Area Complex, Near Subdivision Office, Munger – 811201
|30-Apr-2025
|19-May-2025
|15
|Nawada
|ITI Ground, Nawada, Pin Code – 805110
|15-May-2025
|12-Jun-2025
|16
|Patna
|Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Pin – 800002
|15-May-2025
|16-Jul-2025
|17
|Purnia
|Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rangbhoomi Ground, Purnea – 854301
|30-Apr-2025
|17-May-2025
|18
|Samastipur
|Police Line, Dudhpara, Jail Chowk, Samastipur, Pin – 848101
|10-May-2025
|03-Jun-2025
|19
|Saran (Chhapra)
|Jai Prakash University, Near Chhapra Rural Railway Station, Pin – 841301
|19-May-2025
|21-Jun-2025
|20
|Sheikhpura
|Azad Maidan, Chebara, Block Chewara, Sheikhpura, Pin – 811304
|05-May-2025
|15-May-2025
|21
|Sheohar
|Shri Nawab Higher Secondary School, East of Subdivision Office, Sheohar, Pin – 843329
|26-May-2025
|29-May-2025
|22
|Siwan
|Rajendra Stadium, Panchmandira, Near D.A.V Inter College, Siwan, Pin – 841226
|24-May-2025
|13-Jun-2025
|23
|Supaul
|Supaul Stadium, Near B.S.S College, Supaul, Pin – 852131
|15-May-2025
|28-May-2025
|24
|Vaishali (Hajipur)
|Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 844102
|19-May-2025
|13-Jun-2025
|25
|West Champaran (Bettiah)
|Maharaja Stadium, Between Meena Bazaar and Govt. Medical College, Bettiah, Pin – 845438
|26-May-2025
|14-Jun-2025
Passing all stages is mandatoryThe Bihar Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test is conducted in different stages. Candidates must successfully complete all stages to pass this examination. If a candidate fails in any one stage, they will not be able to participate in the next stage.
In this stage, candidates must complete a race within the stipulated time limit. If a participant is unable to complete the race within the time limit, they will be declared ineligible and will not be included in the further process.
The height and chest measurement of candidates who are successful in the race will be taken. Only those candidates who meet the specified criteria will proceed to the next stage. Third Stage: Long Jump
In this stage, candidates will have to perform a long jump. They will be given three attempts, and points will be awarded according to their performance.
In the final stage, candidates have to throw the shot put. Three attempts are also given here, and a maximum of 5 points can be awarded.