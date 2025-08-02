2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Final Merit List Released for Three Districts

After the merit list is released, candidates whose names are on the list will be called for document verification and medical tests. This recruitment process does not involve any written examination.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

UP Home Guard Vacancy
Home Guard (AI Generated Image)

Bihar Home Guard Result: The Bihar Home Guard department is releasing the results for the physical examination. So far, the final merit lists for 20 districts have been released for the recruitment process of 15,000 posts. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website. Previously, the final merit lists for 17 districts were released. Three more districts—Khagaria, Madhepura, and Supaul—have now had their final merit lists released. These lists are for candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Final Merit Lists Released for These Districts



























































































No.District Name
1Araria
2Auranagabad
3Banka
4Bettiah (West Champaran)
5Bhojpur
6Darbhanga
7Jamui
8Kaimur
9Khagaria
10Kishanganj
11Lakhisarai
12Madhepura
13Munger
14Nawada
15Purnea
16Saran
17Shekhpura
18Sheohar
19Supaul
20Vaishali

How to Check the Merit List?

  • To download the final merit list, first visit the department's official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, you will find the option "District-Wise Final Merit List"; click on it.
  • Select your respective district.
  • Click on the link 'Click here to view the list'.
  • A PDF file will open.
  • Search for your name or roll number in the opened PDF file.
  • You can also save or print it for future use.

What's Next in the Selection Process?

After the release of the merit list, candidates whose names are on the list will be called for document verification and medical tests. This recruitment process does not involve a written examination. Selection is based solely on the performance in the PMT and PET. Further procedures will be made available at the district level soon. For more information and updates, candidates should regularly check the official website.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 12:56 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar Home Guard Final Merit List Released for Three Districts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.