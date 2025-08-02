Bihar Home Guard Final Merit List Released for Three Districts

Bihar Home Guard Result: The Bihar Home Guard department is releasing the results for the physical examination. So far, the final merit lists for 20 districts have been released for the recruitment process of 15,000 posts. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website. Previously, the final merit lists for 17 districts were released. Three more districts—Khagaria, Madhepura, and Supaul—have now had their final merit lists released. These lists are for candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).