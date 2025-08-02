Bihar Home Guard Final Merit List Released for Three Districts

Bihar Home Guard Result: The Bihar Home Guard department is releasing the results for the physical examination. So far, the final merit lists for 20 districts have been released for the recruitment process of 15,000 posts. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website. Previously, the final merit lists for 17 districts were released. Three more districts—Khagaria, Madhepura, and Supaul—have now had their final merit lists released. These lists are for candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
|No.
|District Name
|1
|Araria
|2
|Auranagabad
|3
|Banka
|4
|Bettiah (West Champaran)
|5
|Bhojpur
|6
|Darbhanga
|7
|Jamui
|8
|Kaimur
|9
|Khagaria
|10
|Kishanganj
|11
|Lakhisarai
|12
|Madhepura
|13
|Munger
|14
|Nawada
|15
|Purnea
|16
|Saran
|17
|Shekhpura
|18
|Sheohar
|19
|Supaul
|20
|Vaishali
After the release of the merit list, candidates whose names are on the list will be called for document verification and medical tests. This recruitment process does not involve a written examination. Selection is based solely on the performance in the PMT and PET. Further procedures will be made available at the district level soon. For more information and updates, candidates should regularly check the official website.