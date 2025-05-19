Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin in Two Districts

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy: The physical test for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is being conducted in various districts of the state as per the scheduled time. This exam commenced on 30 April and is being conducted in a phased manner. Admit cards have been issued for 21 districts so far. According to the official schedule, the physical test will commence in two new districts from 19 May 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in, if they haven’t already.
Exam Schedule
Name
Address
From Date
To Date
Saran
Jai Prakash University, Chhapra, Block – Sadar, Police Station – Muffasil, Post – Sahebganj, District – Chhapra – 841301, Landmark – Chhapra Rural Railway Station
19-May-2025
21-Jun-2025
Vaishali
Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 844102
19-May-2025
13-Jun-2025
Physical Fitness/Efficiency Test
This physical efficiency test is divided into four different stages, and successfully completing each stage is mandatory. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from further participation. Specifically, in the running stage, candidates must complete the race within the stipulated time limit; otherwise, they will be declared ineligible.
Candidates will run with chips attached to their feet
Modern technology is being used to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the examination. According to media reports, special tracking chips will be attached to the candidates’ feet during the race to monitor their speed and distance.
Entry into the next stage upon passing
Candidates who succeed in the race will have their physical parameters measured, such as height and chest measurement. This measurement must conform to pre-defined standards. Subsequently, qualified candidates will undergo tests such as long jump and shot put. Candidates will be given three attempts in each, with a maximum of five points awarded in each. Only those candidates who complete all stages of the physical examination will be able to proceed to the next stage of recruitment.