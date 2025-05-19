Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin in Two Districts

Exam Schedule Name Address From Date To Date Saran Jai Prakash University, Chhapra, Block – Sadar, Police Station – Muffasil, Post – Sahebganj, District – Chhapra – 841301, Landmark – Chhapra Rural Railway Station 19-May-2025 21-Jun-2025 Vaishali Police Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 844102 19-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 Physical Fitness/Efficiency Test This physical efficiency test is divided into four different stages, and successfully completing each stage is mandatory. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from further participation. Specifically, in the running stage, candidates must complete the race within the stipulated time limit; otherwise, they will be declared ineligible. This physical efficiency test is divided into four different stages, and successfully completing each stage is mandatory. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from further participation. Specifically, in the running stage, candidates must complete the race within the stipulated time limit; otherwise, they will be declared ineligible.

Candidates will run with chips attached to their feet Modern technology is being used to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the examination. According to media reports, special tracking chips will be attached to the candidates’ feet during the race to monitor their speed and distance.