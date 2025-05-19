scriptBihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin in Two Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin in Two Districts

This physical efficiency test is divided into four distinct stages, and completing each stage is mandatory. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from further participation.

May 19, 2025 / 01:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard

File Photo

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy: The physical test for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is being conducted in various districts of the state as per the scheduled time. This exam commenced on 30 April and is being conducted in a phased manner. Admit cards have been issued for 21 districts so far. According to the official schedule, the physical test will commence in two new districts from 19 May 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in, if they haven’t already.

Exam Schedule

NameAddressFrom DateTo Date
SaranJai Prakash University, Chhapra, Block – Sadar, Police Station – Muffasil, Post – Sahebganj, District – Chhapra – 841301, Landmark – Chhapra Rural Railway Station19-May-202521-Jun-2025
VaishaliPolice Line, Hajipur, Vaishali, Pin – 84410219-May-202513-Jun-2025

Physical Fitness/Efficiency Test

This physical efficiency test is divided into four different stages, and successfully completing each stage is mandatory. Failure in any one stage will disqualify the candidate from further participation. Specifically, in the running stage, candidates must complete the race within the stipulated time limit; otherwise, they will be declared ineligible.

Candidates will run with chips attached to their feet

Modern technology is being used to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the examination. According to media reports, special tracking chips will be attached to the candidates’ feet during the race to monitor their speed and distance.

Entry into the next stage upon passing

Candidates who succeed in the race will have their physical parameters measured, such as height and chest measurement. This measurement must conform to pre-defined standards. Subsequently, qualified candidates will undergo tests such as long jump and shot put. Candidates will be given three attempts in each, with a maximum of five points awarded in each. Only those candidates who complete all stages of the physical examination will be able to proceed to the next stage of recruitment.

