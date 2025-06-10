scriptBihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin: June Schedule Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin: June Schedule Announced

Physical tests are being conducted across various districts as part of the Bihar Home Guard recruitment drive for 2025. The examinations have been completed in several districts, while tests in many other locations are scheduled for June. See the district-wise schedule for June below.

Jun 10, 2025 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are being conducted in various districts across the state. The physical tests have been completed in several districts, while the process is ongoing in others. Passing the physical test is mandatory for selection in the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. The districts scheduled for physical tests this month are listed below.

Upcoming Physical Tests

Sl. No.DistrictExam Centre AddressStart DateEnd Date
1KatiharRajendra Stadium, Vinodpur, Katihar – 85410510-Jun-202501-Jul-2025
2SitamarhiPolice Line, Simra, Sitamarhi – 84330114-Jun-202528-Jun-2025
3MuzaffarpurLangat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Muzaffarpur – 84200114-Jun-202502-Jul-2025
4MadhubaniAirport Ground, Bhauada, Madhubani – 84721120-Jun-202514-Jul-2025
5JehanabadPolice Line Ground, Kargil Chowk, Jehanabad – 80440819-Jun-202512-Jul-2025

2. Districts Where Exams Are Already Underway and Continuing in June

Sl. No.DistrictExam Centre AddressStart DateEnd Date
1BhagalpurTilka Manjhi University Stadium, Bhagalpur – 81200217-May-202514-Jun-2025
2BuxarPolice Line, Itarhi Road, Buxar – 80210315-May-202516-Jun-2025
3East ChamparanPolice Line, Motihari – 84540131-May-202503-Jul-2025
4GayaBMP-03, PARADE GROUND – II, Gaya – 82423121-May-202526-Jul-2025
5JamuiShri Krishna Singh Memorial Stadium, Jamui – 81130726-May-202513-Jun-2025
6KaimurJagjivan Stadium, Bhabua – 82110129-May-202521-Jun-2025
7MadhepuraB.N Mandal Stadium, Madhepura – 85211305-Jun-202527-Jun-2025
8NalandaDeepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda – 80311131-May-202514-Jul-2025
9NawadaITI Ground, Nawada – 80511015-May-202512-Jun-2025
10PatnaGovt. High School, Gardanibagh, Patna – 80000215-May-202516-Jul-2025
11SiwanRajendra Stadium, Siwan – 84122624-May-202513-Jun-2025

Required Documents

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Home Guard physical test must carry certain essential documents. Failure to do so will result in disqualification. Therefore, ensure you have the following documents ready:
Admit Card

Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving License)

Copy of Online Application Form

Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet
While officially only the admit card and identity proof are mentioned, carrying the other documents is advisable to avoid any complications.

Strict adherence to examination centre rules is mandatory. Mobile phones, laptops, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic items are strictly prohibited. Candidates found engaging in unfair practices will be immediately disqualified.

How to Download

The process for downloading the admit card for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment exam is as follows:

1. Visit the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the ‘Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025’ section on the homepage.
3. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.

4. On the new page, enter your application district, registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

5. After filling in all the information, click on the ‘Search’ button.
6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it.

