Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin: June Schedule Announced

Upcoming Physical Tests Sl. No. District Exam Centre Address Start Date End Date 1 Katihar Rajendra Stadium, Vinodpur, Katihar – 854105 10-Jun-2025 01-Jul-2025 2 Sitamarhi Police Line, Simra, Sitamarhi – 843301 14-Jun-2025 28-Jun-2025 3 Muzaffarpur Langat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Muzaffarpur – 842001 14-Jun-2025 02-Jul-2025 4 Madhubani Airport Ground, Bhauada, Madhubani – 847211 20-Jun-2025 14-Jul-2025 5 Jehanabad Police Line Ground, Kargil Chowk, Jehanabad – 804408 19-Jun-2025 12-Jul-2025 2. Districts Where Exams Are Already Underway and Continuing in June Sl. No. District Exam Centre Address Start Date End Date 1 Bhagalpur Tilka Manjhi University Stadium, Bhagalpur – 812002 17-May-2025 14-Jun-2025 2 Buxar Police Line, Itarhi Road, Buxar – 802103 15-May-2025 16-Jun-2025 3 East Champaran Police Line, Motihari – 845401 31-May-2025 03-Jul-2025 4 Gaya BMP-03, PARADE GROUND – II, Gaya – 824231 21-May-2025 26-Jul-2025 5 Jamui Shri Krishna Singh Memorial Stadium, Jamui – 811307 26-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 6 Kaimur Jagjivan Stadium, Bhabua – 821101 29-May-2025 21-Jun-2025 7 Madhepura B.N Mandal Stadium, Madhepura – 852113 05-Jun-2025 27-Jun-2025 8 Nalanda Deepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda – 803111 31-May-2025 14-Jul-2025 9 Nawada ITI Ground, Nawada – 805110 15-May-2025 12-Jun-2025 10 Patna Govt. High School, Gardanibagh, Patna – 800002 15-May-2025 16-Jul-2025 11 Siwan Rajendra Stadium, Siwan – 841226 24-May-2025 13-Jun-2025 Required Documents Candidates appearing for the Bihar Home Guard physical test must carry certain essential documents. Failure to do so will result in disqualification. Therefore, ensure you have the following documents ready:

Admit Card Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving License) Copy of Online Application Form Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable) Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet

While officially only the admit card and identity proof are mentioned, carrying the other documents is advisable to avoid any complications. Strict adherence to examination centre rules is mandatory. Mobile phones, laptops, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic items are strictly prohibited. Candidates found engaging in unfair practices will be immediately disqualified.

How to Download The process for downloading the admit card for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment exam is as follows: 1. Visit the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. 2. Locate and click on the ‘Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025’ section on the homepage.

3. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option. 4. On the new page, enter your application district, registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. 5. After filling in all the information, click on the ‘Search’ button.

6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it.