Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests Begin: June Schedule Announced
Physical tests are being conducted across various districts as part of the Bihar Home Guard recruitment drive for 2025. The examinations have been completed in several districts, while tests in many other locations are scheduled for June. See the district-wise schedule for June below.
Bihar Home Guard Physical Test 2025 (Image Source: X)
Physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are being conducted in various districts across the state. The physical tests have been completed in several districts, while the process is ongoing in others. Passing the physical test is mandatory for selection in the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. The districts scheduled for physical tests this month are listed below.
Police Line Ground, Kargil Chowk, Jehanabad – 804408
19-Jun-2025
12-Jul-2025
2. Districts Where Exams Are Already Underway and Continuing in June
Sl. No.
District
Exam Centre Address
Start Date
End Date
1
Bhagalpur
Tilka Manjhi University Stadium, Bhagalpur – 812002
17-May-2025
14-Jun-2025
2
Buxar
Police Line, Itarhi Road, Buxar – 802103
15-May-2025
16-Jun-2025
3
East Champaran
Police Line, Motihari – 845401
31-May-2025
03-Jul-2025
4
Gaya
BMP-03, PARADE GROUND – II, Gaya – 824231
21-May-2025
26-Jul-2025
5
Jamui
Shri Krishna Singh Memorial Stadium, Jamui – 811307
26-May-2025
13-Jun-2025
6
Kaimur
Jagjivan Stadium, Bhabua – 821101
29-May-2025
21-Jun-2025
7
Madhepura
B.N Mandal Stadium, Madhepura – 852113
05-Jun-2025
27-Jun-2025
8
Nalanda
Deepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda – 803111
31-May-2025
14-Jul-2025
9
Nawada
ITI Ground, Nawada – 805110
15-May-2025
12-Jun-2025
10
Patna
Govt. High School, Gardanibagh, Patna – 800002
15-May-2025
16-Jul-2025
11
Siwan
Rajendra Stadium, Siwan – 841226
24-May-2025
13-Jun-2025
Required Documents
Candidates appearing for the Bihar Home Guard physical test must carry certain essential documents. Failure to do so will result in disqualification. Therefore, ensure you have the following documents ready:
Admit Card Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving License) Copy of Online Application Form Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable) Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet
While officially only the admit card and identity proof are mentioned, carrying the other documents is advisable to avoid any complications. Strict adherence to examination centre rules is mandatory. Mobile phones, laptops, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic items are strictly prohibited. Candidates found engaging in unfair practices will be immediately disqualified.
How to Download
The process for downloading the admit card for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment exam is as follows: 1. Visit the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. 2. Locate and click on the ‘Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025’ section on the homepage.
3. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option. 4. On the new page, enter your application district, registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. 5. After filling in all the information, click on the ‘Search’ button.
6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it.